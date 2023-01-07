BRISTOL, Va. — Union fought through some adversity Friday to pick up what coaches commonly refer to as an ugly win.
The Bears shot just 33.3% (13-for-39) from the floor and connected on only 13 of 25 attempts (52%) from the free-throw line, but they still managed to hold off several John Battle rallies to take a 44-38 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win.
The victory, as ugly as it may have been, kept the Bears (5-4, 3-0) tied at the top of the Mountain 7 standings with Gate City.
A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter offset Union’s early shooting woes and secured the win.
“In the fourth quarter we hit some big shots and we started driving the ball when they went to a man defense and spread them out a little bit,” Bears coach Zack Moore said. “We had some guys step up. We had some guys that we usually count on that weren’t out there and we had some guys step up.”
Paul Huff was among those who stepped up — big time — in the final quarter.
The freshman, who finished with six points, got two of his assists on back-to-back 3-pointers from Reyshawn Anderson and Braxton Bunch that gave the Bears a 35-28 lead with 2:52 left in the contest. Then Huff’s two free throws and an Anderson basket put Union up 39-28 with 1:36 to play.
SHOOTING WOES
Battle fared no better shooting the ball.
The Trojans made 34.8% (10 of 46) from the floor and just 4 of 12 from the free- throw line (33.3%).
Battle hit only 1 of 12 shots from the floor in the first quarter, an effort influenced in no small part by the presence of Union senior and defensive leader Peyton Honeycutt.
“I think we played really hard in the first quarter,” Moore said. “I thought we were really good defensively. You can see what a different team we are with Peyton on the floor, especially on the defensive end and rebounding.”
Honeycutt missed the past few games because of a shoulder injury. He returned Friday but exited in the second quarter when he appeared to re-injure his shoulder.
BY THE NUMBERS
Anderson led Union 14 points and Brayden Wharton had 10.
Gavin Ratliff, who finished with a game- high 21 points, and Porter Gobble, who racked up 10 points, did most of the scoring for the Trojans (6-5, 0-3).
LADY BEARS ROLL TO BIG WIN
In Friday’s girls game, Union (7-4, 2-1) started strong and rolled to a 52-22 win against Lady Trojans (4-7, 1-2).
Brooke Bailey led Union with 22 points, while Abby Slagle finished with 13 points and Kaylee Lamb added 11.
Gracie Ralston led John Battle’s scorers with nine points.