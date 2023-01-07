BRISTOL, Va. — Union fought through some adversity Friday to pick up what coaches commonly refer to as an ugly win.

The Bears shot just 33.3% (13-for-39) from the floor and connected on only 13 of 25 attempts (52%) from the free-throw line, but they still managed to hold off several John Battle rallies to take a 44-38 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win.

