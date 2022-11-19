The VHSL separated into six classifications for most sports in the fall of 2013, creating more opportunities for smaller schools on the state stage.
One sport in Southwest Virginia that has greatly benefited from reclassification is cross country as exemplified last weekend at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Historically speaking, it might’ve been the best day for area harriers since the sport gained popularity in the mid-1970s. The area produced four team and three individual winners.
SLIM MARGINS
Going into the Class 2 boys race, Wise Central was not even mentioned in projections despite pulling the upset of four-time defending champion Union at the Region 2D meet the week before. The defending state champion Bears, meanwhile, were one of the favorites on paper.
Using grit and a whole lot of heart, the Warriors pulled one of the most stunning upsets in state meet history by outpointing Union 93-97.
“This was really a crazy season because we had high hopes coming into it,” Central coach Brian Mills said. “We started the season off with Tyler (Kiser) getting mononucleosis and then two or three others get hurt and sick. We never ran our top seven until the end of the season.
“We really didn’t know what we looked like until the Mountain 7 District race.”
And for the first time since 1980 — when Virginia High won Group AA ahead of runner-up Abingdon and 12 of the first 15 runners across the line hailed from the Southwest District — two far Southwest Virginia teams swept the top two spots on a podium at the state meet.
The Warriors were the beneficiaries of tight pack running and marginal improvement throughout the season despite early injury concerns.
The feeling of elation must’ve been something else for Mills, a member of the 1988 J.J. Kelly team that won the Group A title and helped set a high standard for running in Wise County.
“The most fulfilling moment for me is really after the race,” he said. “On the 1988 team, I had a teammate named Bill Colley. Bill passed away and his son ran on the team this year. When we won back in 1988, Bill came up to me afterwards and hugged me, saying, ‘We did it!’
“After we won last weekend, his son came up to me afterwards, hugged me and said, ‘We did it!’ I got to experience the all of the emotions of the moment 34 years later.”
DOMINATION
Area cross country in the earlier years was dominated by Ron Helmer’s Virginia High squads. Helmer’s boys groups made the Group AA podium six times from 1977 to 1982, winning in 1979 and 1980.
But even he could not dominate the state landscape like the Abingdon boys team has over the past calendar year.
The Falcons won the Class 3 “triple crown” last year when they took home the team titles in cross country and in track and field, both indoor and outdoor. Abingdon's boys defended their cross country title in dominating fashion to make it four consecutive seasons the school finished on top.
“The last year has been unprecedented, but we feel like with the group that we’ve had that it wasn’t something that came as a huge surprise to us,” said Brent Swiney, the head track and assistant cross country coach at Abingdon. “We’ve been able to continue what we had last year into this year. We are extremely proud of all the kids that have contributed to that success. We’ve had a lot of younger kids see how success has been growing over the last three or four years.”
The Lady Falcons had a magical season of their own, winning the state title for the first time since 1988. Just last year, they ended a 14-year drought for team appearances at a state meet.
Led by senior Makaleigh Jessee’s individual title — the first since Colleen Crawford in 1994 — Abingdon’s girls went from hanging on by a thread to the top in about five years’ time.
Don’t be surprised if the Lady Falcons replicate the boys' 2021 triple crown performance. They have the potential to become the best girls track and field team the area has ever produced at full strength.
“Coming into this school year, we really thought that our best chance to win a team state title was either the indoor or outdoor, and the cross country was really a pleasant surprise,” Swiney said. “We have kids in pretty much every discipline that will have the potential to succeed at the state level for us. With as much depth as we’re going to have, we have the potential to have a very special year. We’re really looking forward to having a lot of success at the state level.
“What really is more satisfying to me is the interest we have starting from the ground and building. My first year here, we had 15 kids come out for indoors and that was mostly cross country kids. We’re going to have 60 kids for indoors and close to 80 for outdoors.”
FINALLY!
After two previous runner-up finishes at the state meet, last year and in 2010, Lebanon coach Travis Hooker had to be humming Etta James’ “At Last.”
The Pioneers, the Class 1 favorites on paper, delivered with the program’s first title. Hooker already had a track title from 2008 under his belt, but cross country holds a special place.
Lebanon was spearheaded by Derek Mitchell’s upset for the individual title, the school's first since Jon Ulrich’s nail-biting win in 2010.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be the state champion,” Hooker said. “I have been the cross country coach for 17 years and have been working for a team state championship the whole way. I have had two individual boys champions and one individual girl champion, and now to bring back to Lebanon the team state trophy is a dream come true.”
And Southwest Virginia also produced the Class 1 girls champion: Grundy’s Jessi Looney.