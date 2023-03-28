Four D-B wrestlers, led by national champ Norman, earn All-America honors at NHSCA event From staff reports Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers, from left, Mason Jakob, Titus Norman, Max Norman and Garrett Crowder earned All-America honors at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers earned All-America honors at the 34th annual High School Nationals, which took place Friday through Sunday at Virginia Beach Sports Center.Max Norman was the national champion at 160 pounds after earning a 4-2 decision over Isreal Ibarra of Eloy, Arizona, in the sophomore finals.Mason Jakob finished runner-up at 113. He fell to Antonio Mills III of Dacula, Georgia, in a 6-5 decision in the freshman finals. Titus Norman placed seventh at 132 after falling in the freshman quarterfinals and Garrett Crowder finished eighth at 220 after dropping his junior quarterfinal match.The National High School Coaches Association event is considered the premier wrestling tournament in the country. More than 5,500 athletes from all 50 states competed. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Games And Toys University LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.