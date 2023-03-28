Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers

Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers, from left, Mason Jakob, Titus Norman, Max Norman and Garrett Crowder earned All-America honors at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach.

 Contributed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers earned All-America honors at the 34th annual High School Nationals, which took place Friday through Sunday at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Max Norman was the national champion at 160 pounds after earning a 4-2 decision over Isreal Ibarra of Eloy, Arizona, in the sophomore finals.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you