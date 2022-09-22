Flanary's four-goal game sends Lady Indians past Wolves By PAT KENNEY Sports Correspondent Sep 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dobyns-Bennett’s Ava Flanary (8) scored four goals and had an assist in Thursday’s District 1-AAA victory over West Ridge in Blountville. Cheryl Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Flanary scored four goals and added an assist to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 9-0 win over West Ridge on Thursday in a District 1-AAA girls soccer matchup.Flanary tallied all her goals in the first half when the Lady Indians (13-3-0, 5-2-0) built a commanding 7-0 advantage.The contest ended in the 53rd minute because of the mercy rule when London Taylor scored the second of her two goals. London also added two assists along the way. With postseason play less than a month away, now is the time for teams to begin fine-tuning their games.“We played OK,” said Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver. “But we still have things to work on.“Our first touch needs to be better, and the timing of our runs must improve. Also we have to get better at seeing the plays develop in front of us.” Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Flanary sees the Lady Indians improving game by game.“I think we’re coming together more and more as a team,” she said. “We’re starting to get better at connecting our midfield with the forwards and that’s giving us more scoring opportunities.”Carlee Cradic added two goals and an assist, Maggie Fleming recorded a goal and Mia McLain had an assist for the Lady Indians.While the loss was disappointing for the Lady Wolves (3-7-1, 1-6-0), their coach sees them continuing to move in the right direction.“Overall, we’re playing better,” said West Ridge coach Emily Robinette. “But we just can’t seem to get any scoring going. Our defense did all it could, but D-B puts so much pressure on you.”A bright spot for the Lady Wolves was the play of goalkeeper Peyton Nelson. In only her second soccer match ever, Nelson came up with 11 saves.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ava Flanary Assist Goal Sport Peyton Nelson Wolves Going Indians Emily Robinette Tony Weaver Recommended for you ON AIR