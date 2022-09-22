Dobyns Bennett @ West Ridge_0018 soccer

Dobyns-Bennett’s Ava Flanary (8) scored four goals and had an assist in Thursday’s District 1-AAA victory over West Ridge in Blountville.

BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Flanary scored four goals and added an assist to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 9-0 win over West Ridge on Thursday in a District 1-AAA girls soccer matchup.

Flanary tallied all her goals in the first half when the Lady Indians (13-3-0, 5-2-0) built a commanding 7-0 advantage.

