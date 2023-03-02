That was quick.
With the turning of the calendar to March, it’s state tournament time in the commonwealth as the VHSL quarterfinals get underway on Friday.
UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center will be the place to be as a triple-header begins at 5 p.m. J.I. Burton girls will meet Eastern Montgomery in the first game while Virginia High’s boys will play at 6:30 p.m. against Floyd County.
Wise Central’s girls will play Floyd County in the nightcap at 8:15 p.m.
Region D champions received the privilege to choose a neutral venue while the runner-ups make the trek up Interstate 81 to face the Region C champions.
Winners of this weekend’s quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals on Monday. Losers will have their seasons come to an end.
Tickets, which are $10 per person, can only be purchased through the GoFan app for all VHSL state tournament games. Children under age 6 get in for free.
The following is a short preview for each Times News coverage area team that will be in action.
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Wise Central Lady Warriors (23-6) vs. Floyd County Lady Buffaloes (19-5)
Where: UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center, 8:15 p.m.
The Class 2 defending state champion Lady Warriors have six titles over the last 10 seasons and have appeared in the title game seven times. They are led by sophomore Emmah McAmis. She’s averaging 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game and has over 1,000 career points.
Madison Looney, who also has 1,000 points, averages 10 points and nine rebounds. Abbie Jordan is a key cog in the wheel on offense and defense, averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds. Emilee Brickey also chips in with 8.0 points on a consistent basis.
In the region finals loss against Gate City, McAmis set Central’s single-game scoring record, putting up 35.
Kiley Hylton is Floyd County’s leading rebounder and scorer, making all-District and all-region last season. Destiny Harmon leads the Lady Buffaloes in steals and assists.
What Central’s Robin Dotson says: “Floyd County has a very good team. They shoot it well and defend very well. We respect their tradition and love for the game. This looks to be another classic Central-Floyd matchup.”
What Floyd County’s Karen Radford says: “We know they will be good competition. They have had a great season and have been ranked in the top five of the state on MaxPreps all season. They’re a well-coached, disciplined team and have a solid game inside and out. They like to score on the drive, but must be respected for the outside shot as well.”
Glenvar Lady Highlanders (13-12) vs. Gate City Lady Blue Devils (23-5)
Where: Virginia High’s Bearcat Den, 7 p.m.
Senior Lexi Ervin leads the charge for Gate City averaging 11.6 points and making 42.4% of her shots from 3-point range. Makayla Bays is almost averaging a double-double (10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds) while shooting 54% from inside the arc. Some other key contributors for the Lady Blue Devils are Addie Gibson (9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals) and Jaydyn Carrico (10.4 ppg).
Rhyan Harris leads Glenvar, putting in 22.6 points, 8.6 steals and 4.3 rebounds per game. McKenzie Harris carries an average of 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.
What Gate City’s Kelly Houseright says: “I’m very proud of this team, but we understand that there is still work left to do. We have to stay focused and committed to the process to be successful on Friday.”
What Glenvar’s Jeff Johnson says: “Gate City has a great program run by Coach Houseright. She has built an amazing program and her girls play great half-court defense and are good shooters. We look forward to the challenge and seeing them again.”
Up Next: The winners of the aforementioned games will play each other in the semifinals.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Eastside Lady Spartans (22-5) vs. Fort Chiswell Lady Pioneers (20-8)
Where: Carroll County High School, 7 p.m.
The Lady Spartans are led by sophomore standout Azzy Hammons, who has already scored over 1,000 points. She averages 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per game.
Taylor Clay is the other piece to the puzzle for Eastside, netting 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
Blair Jackson — a 5-foot-8 guard — has led the Lady Pioneers as sophomore and is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 steals. Kara King averages 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.
What Eastside’s Terri Anne Funk says: “Fort Chiswell is well-coached and can shoot the ball from anywhere. Our word for the year is hupĕrnika, which means to gain a decisive victory or to be more than a conquerer. This team has endured a lot but has overcome this year.”
What Fort Chiswell’s Howard Mayo says: “Eastside is an outstanding program and coach Funk has done a very good job this year. They are deep, skilled and big. They play a lot of different defenses and do a good job pushing the ball up the floor. They can shoot the ball well from outside, attack the basket and crash the boards.”
Eastern Montgomery Lady Mustangs (22-6) vs. J.I. Burton Lady Raiders (16-11)
Where: UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center, 5 p.m.
Burton as a team is averaging 12.7 assists and 12.3 steals per game. Guard Sarah Williams puts in 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals a game.
Reagan Sensabaugh almost averages a double-double (8.6 points and 9.5 rebounds). Anyah Hollinger is all-around force as well for Burton, putting up 7.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.5 steals.
What Burton’s Terry Sturgill says: “Any team to be in the final eight playing at this point, has to be a very good team. Eastern Montgomery has beat some really good teams to make it this far. Eastern Montgomery has two good point guards and five seniors start.”
Up Next: The winners of the aforementioned games will play each other in the semifinals.
CLASS 1 BOYS
George Wythe Maroons (25-3) vs. Twin Springs Titans (20-8)
Where: Gate City Middle School, 7 p.m.
The dynamic Twin Springs guard duo of seniors Connor Lane (23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals) and Bradley Owens (20.0 points and 8.1 rebounds) will have their work cut out for them against a tough George Wythe team that was upset in the Region 1C finals by Auburn.
Ryan Horne also provides a huge motor on defense for the Titans, averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
The Maroons have three players averaging double-figures, led by Reed Kirtner (13.4), Ty Campbell (12.0) and David Goode (11.8). Shane Huff is also a key contributor, scoring 8.6 points and dishing out 3.8 assists.
Brayden Rainey averages 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds as well for the Wytheville crew.
What Twin Springs’ Ty Webb says: “George Wythe is very athletic. They have a lot of speed and shoot the ball well from the perimeter. They have a clear identity to who they are and do what they do very well.”
What George Wythe’s Tony Dunford says: “Twin Springs plays extremely hard and has two exceptional players. All of the players understand their roles and are very efficient.”
Up Next: The winner between Twin Springs and George Wythe faces the winner of Auburn (24-8) and Honaker (18-9).