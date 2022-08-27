BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday.

The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.

