KINGSPORT — It’s the biggest game so far this season in the race for the Big East Conference football championship.
Dobyns-Bennett (6-0, 3-0), ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 6A poll, heads to Farragut to take on the Admirals (4-2, 2-0).
Both teams were impressive their last time out. The Indians shut down Jefferson County in a 42-0 drubbing last Friday. The Admirals stymied Science Hill in the second half for a 35-13 road win over the Hilltoppers.
It will be strength versus strength with D-B’s all-senior offensive line of center Caleb Burleson, guards Aiden Neale and Zack Ferguson and tackles Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb against the Farragut front. The Admirals are led by linebackers Eli Purcell (6-2, 230), Carter Nussbaum (6-0, 185) and Trey Nesbitt (6-2, 215). Nussbaum and Purcell are the top tacklers with 54 each.
“We’ve faced a couple of good linebacking crews this year, and I put them up there with the Oak Ridge guys,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “They’re very good football players and very long. Purcell, he’s committed to Wofford, and he plays so well sideline to sideline. You can’t run away from him since he’s in the middle.”
The defensive line is quick with Dawson Brown (6-1, 205) and Joe Maine (5-11, 205) on the ends. The Admirals have size at nose guard with Corey Walker (6-0, 270).
With the “Thunder and Lightning” combo back at full strength, the Tribe is now in a rhythm at running back with Tylar “Lightning” Tesnear accounting for 573 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Phillip “Thunder” Armitage has 176 yards after coming off an injury, but is averaging around seven yards per carry.
Another challenge will be the Indians trying to throw against the Farragut secondary, which has players ranging from 5-foot-10 free safety Bridges Coffey to 6-foot-3 strong safety Camden Kuhn.
“No question, it’s the best defense we’ve seen so far,” Christian said. “They returned their front and then you have their secondary, who are big, tall, rangy kids. They have big, long corners and they’re fast. The longer you are, the harder it is to throw it over your head.”
D-B quarterback Zane Whitson will try to do just that. He has connected on 41 of 75 passes for 716 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. With a breakout game against Jefferson County, Braden Marshall is the team’s leading receiver with 13 catches for 262 yards.
Christian described Marshall, who missed his junior season with a knee injury, as an even better person than football player. That’s saying a lot with how Christian sees him on the field.
“At 6-4, Braden’s a matchup problem for teams,” Christian said. “He got rolled up against Tennessee High and hasn’t been at full speed. I was glad to see him get the opportunity (against Jefferson County with five catches for 104 yards). He’s got deceptive speed, a guy who can win the 50/50 balls and out battle the corners.”
Also for the Indians, Hayden Sherer has 11 catches for 247 yards with Trent Cody the next highest with six catches. Christian describes Sherer as a tough competitor and Cody as pound-for-pound the strongest player on the team.
FARRAGUT OFFENSE VS. D-B DEFENSE
The Farragut offense is certainly tough pound-for-pound. The line is smaller than others D-B has faced, but they’re quick off the ball with center Eli Harville (5-10, 225) and guards Dennis Longmire (5-10, 195) and Aidan Smith (5-11, 235).
Junior quarterback Dawson Moore has been particularly effective, throwing for 1,113 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Matt White is his favorite target with 30 catches for 502 yards. Tight end Jake Wallace (6-2, 205) is also dangerous.
It’s running back by committee with a four-back attack. Dion Williams is the leading rusher with 64 carries for 279 yards and Schumann Xie has 33 rushes for 226 yards.
D-B’s defense has been particularly hard to run against as Jefferson County netted 19 yards on 25 carries. For the season, the Indians are limiting teams to 1.6 yards per carry and 36 yards per game.
Jackson Martin led the team with eight tackles against Jefferson County with six each for Nate Whitley, Chase Jenkins and Armitage.
For the season, Whitley has 36 tackles, including four for a loss, followed by Martin with 33 tackles. Isaac Ratliff has 27 tackles, followed by defensive end Levi Evans with 23 and Jenkins with 21. Martin has the most quarterback hurries at nine with seven for Blake Collier.
Evans has come on strong for the Indians’ defense.
“Levi Evans is starting to come into his own,” Christian said. “His tackle production and his tackles for loss have come along the last two games. He’s knocked down three passes and he’s able to get to the quarterback to get his hands up when he sees the ball coming out of the quarterback’s hands.”
OTHER VARIABLES
Christian said the Indians’ kicking game has to improve, with opponents starting drives at the 32-yard line on average. The Indians lead the all-time series 12-5 with wins in seven of the last eight meetings. With so many veteran players on both sides, it sounds like a cliche, but truly the team with the fewest mistakes is likely to take the win.
“I tell the kids all the time that more games are lost than are won,” Christian said. “We were fortunate against them last year. We were up 28-7 at the half, but we scored late in the second quarter, got the ball back and scored again. Our margin of error has been cut down and we can’t do the things to lose a ballgame.”
SCIENCE HILL (5-2) AT MORRISTOWN WEST (3-3)
Coming off a three-touchdown loss to Farragut, and with rival Dobyns-Bennett next up on the schedule, the Hilltoppers can’t afford to linger in the past or peek ahead to the future.
The good news is their Region 1-6A title hopes are still intact.
Science Hill (5-2) travels to play Morristown West (3-3) on Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The Hilltoppers are 2-1 in league play. They could still fight their way into the title picture if Dobyns-Bennett beats Farragut in their showdown, which is set for Friday in Knoxville.