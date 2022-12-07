CHURCH HILL — When Mike Poe hung up his whistle at Volunteer, he certainly did not leave the cupboard bare for incoming basketball coach Zac Crawford.
In fact, he might’ve left the program in the best spot ever.
The Falcons are off to a 7-1 start — their best in over a quarter-century — and have beaten the likes of defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett and Lakeway Christian Academy.
But Crawford will be quick to point out he has not played a single minute this season, and the start is due in large part to a core group of five seniors who have steered the program toward prominence.
“Our guards make me look pretty good,” Crawford said. “It’s not anything that I’m doing because all the credit is going to these kids. They’re using their God-given abilities, and they’ve played together for a very long time.”
SEASONED VETERANS
Seniors Bradin Minton, Joltin Harrison, Cason Christian, Andrew Knittel and Blake Head move like a well-oiled machine when they’re on the floor.
Three of them — Minton, Christian and Knittel — have been in the program all four years and have seen a drastic culture change where they expect to win.
“It’s a lot better now whereas in my freshman year we had a bunch of young guys,” Knittel said. “You can really see how the program has changed with the way everyone has matured in the last couple of years. It’s even better for all the younger kids coming in and replicating in the coming years.”
The Falcons won 23 games last season and made it all the way to the sectional for the first time since 1999 before losing 78-74 to Clinton on the road in a hotly contested game.
“As an assistant last year, I knew it was going to be Poe’s last game, and we had built a really strong bond over the few years I’d been here,” Crawford said. “I came back out of the locker room and watched (Clinton) cut the net down. That’s where I want to stand at some point in my career, and I want to know what that feeling is like.”
STRAWS THAT STIR THE DRINK
Minton and Harrison split the point guard duties, and they have an array of weapons around them.
The unenviable task of guarding Volunteer’s shooters is more of a “pick your poison” deal than anything. Harrison, Knittel and Head are the shooters, while Minton can drive to the bucket or dish it to Christian down low.
“It’s great to have all the different options out there because it gives me the opportunity to drive, and if that isn’t there, I can pass it to somebody and have faith that they’re going to score,” Minton said. “We’ve all played together since we were in the first or second grade, so we’ve always wanted to change the program. We’ve known that Volunteer really hasn’t had a good reputation, but to be known as a good team now feels great.”
The depth isn’t to be written off either as Conner Haynes and Tucker McLain can come off the bench and make shots, too.
Knittel leads the charge with a 16.4 scoring average while Harrison is the team’s leading rebounder (7.3) and Minton dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
“It’s really hard to guard us because you have to help off Bradin if he drives,” Harrison said. “If he kicks, me, Andrew or Blake can hit a 3-pointer. And if Cason gets it, he can hit an easy layup. It’s just really hard to guard us right now.”
HARD PATH TO THE PROMISED LAND
If Falcon faithful thought the schedule was tough to start the season, it’s about to ramp up a couple of levels over the coming weeks.
The Falcons will play two Knoxville powers at the Doubletree Roundball event at Science Hill in Division II Webb and Class 4A Farragut.
The following week, the Church Hill crew will travel to Kingsport to play D-B in the opening game of the new Tribe Athletic Complex, which is the former Sullivan North gym.
“I think losing one last night (to Morristown West) really helped us,” Head said. “It’s good to get it out of the way because we have a gauntlet of a schedule in the next three weeks. We can just lock in and prepare for these next few weeks.”
The tough schedule, however, is by design.
The Upper Lakes Conference may be the most competitive in Northeast Tennessee with the likes of Tennessee High and Unicoi County already early contenders along with Crawford’s crew.
“I wouldn’t want anything else,” Crawford said. “We know we’re going to have to bring it every night, and everyone in this league is a competitor. They know what it takes to win. We were picked third, but we could very well finish first or last. It’s just that tight of a conference.”
The road to the sectional will run through defending Class 3A state champion Greeneville until proven otherwise.
A road sectional game most likely means a journey to Jody Wright Arena to face Fulton, which is already 7-0 and is considered one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.
“We have so many people coming out to watch us now,” Christian said. “Being a contender makes guys like me proud because we’ve come from winning five games my freshman year to 23 last year.”