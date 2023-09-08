GATE CITY — Luke Honaker passed for 118 yards and rushed for another 71, including a game-clinching first down late, and Abingdon held on for a 17-14 win over Gate City in Friday night’s Mountain 7 District rivalry game at Legion Field.
It was the first win of the season for the Falcons and the first loss of the season for the Blue Devils.
After coming up short two prior times deep in Gate City territory, the Falcons scored with 1:59 left in the first half as Honaker connected with Owen Barr on a 17-yard touchdown pass.
The Blue Devils knotted it up in the third quarter on a 77-yard touchdown play from Luke Bledsoe to Eli McMurray. Abingdon responded on its next drive with Honaker’s 15-yard TD run. Toby Reed booted a 26-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 10-point lead.
Gate City wasn’t about to fold and scored just 92 seconds later. The Blue Devils drove down the field and converted a 4th-and-9 as Bledsoe connected with Gabe Johnson on a 25-yard touchdown.
Bledsoe finished with 122 passing yards and 60 rushing yards on 10 carries. Walker Hillman accounted for 102 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Barr led the Abingdon ground attack with 104 yards on 18 rushes.
Ridgeview 44, Wise Central 7
WISE — Ryan O’Quinn threw 229 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing and rushed for another touchdown to lead the Wolfpack to a Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.
Hayden Baker had touchdown catches of 78 and 34 yards, while Jaalen Deel scored on a 33-yard run. Branson Honaker had short TD runs of two and four yards.
Jude Davis scored on a 1-yard run to give the Warriors a late highlight. Londen Horne had a 26-yard rush to set up the late score.
Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32
CLINCHPORT — Peyton Musick passed for 233 yards and five touchdowns to lift the Tigers over the Eagles.
Musick completed 16 of 23 passes and spread the wealth among his receivers. Parker Bandy had 77 receiving yards three touchdowns on seven catches. Aiden Webb had 69 receiving yards and Avery Musick finished with 64 yards. Webb was Honaker’s leading rusher with 119 yards on 12 carries.
Eastside 14, River View, WV 6
BRADSHAW, W. Va. — Keldan Hamilton rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries and quarterback Peyton Adkins powered in for two touchdowns to lead the Spartans over the Raiders in another game delayed by lightning.
Hamilton also led the way defensively with 12 tackles. Colton Yates made eight stops and Steven Moore finished with six tackles.
Eastside limited River View to 147 yards of offense.
Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 14
CASTLEWOOD —Dylan McCurry had quite the night on both sides of the ball, rushing for 138 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns while racking up 14 tackles on defense to help the Pioneers secure a Cumberland District win at B.C. White Stadium.
Quarterback Darin Gulley continued his strong start to the season, passing for 80 yards on five completions and a score while rushing six times for 68 yards and another touchdown.
Landon Lowe scored a rushing and receiving touchdown while also getting an interception on defense for Thomas Walker.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Weather played havoc with the Northeast Tennessee high school football schedule Friday night.
West Ridge’s game at Lakeway Christian Academy was canceled, while the Daniel Boone at Morristown West contest was halted with 1:39 left in the first quarter. Dylan Lopez-Hernandez gave the Trojans a 3-0 lead with a 21-yard field goal. Plans are to resume the game Thursday at 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Cherokee was postponed to Sunday at 3 p.m. Dobyns-Bennett at Jefferson County and Volunteer at Northview Academy started more than two hours late. Greeneville at Alcoa on Thursday night was stopped in the second quarter and ruled a no contest.
South Greene at Chuckey-Doak has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., and North Greene at Cumberland Gap will be contested Monday at 7 p.m.
Greeneville 7, Alcoa 7
ALCOA — It was the second time in three weeks that Greeneville was involved in a tie game when it was declared a no contest.
The Greene Devils took the early 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Carson Quillen. Alcoa tied the game at 9:56 of the second quarter as Eli Graf had a 2-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The game was stopped soon afterwards. Quillen had 50 yards on 15 rushes and and Corbin Cannon and Isaac McGill connected on a 51-yard pass at the time of the stoppage. The Tornadoes were led by Elijah Cannon with 47 yards on seven carries.
Hampton 36, Happy Valley 0
HAMPTON — Dylan Trivett rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in the first half as the Bulldogs had no problem with the Warriors.
Trivett hit Maddux Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown pass for the game’s first score. He had a 14-yard run for the second score and then ran in another as Hampton raced out to a 20-0 lead.
Trivett finished with 151 passing yards and 78 rushing yards.
Geno Carrico scored on a 3-yard run. JJ McElyea put an exclamation point on the night with an 8-yard touchdown. Dominique Burleson was Hampton’s leading rusher with 82 yards on 10 carries. He also scored the game’s final 2-point conversion.
Johnson County 47, Cloudland 24
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Juan Meija rushed for 221 yards on 13 carries including touchdown runs of 20, 90, 27 and 2 yards to lead the Longhorns over the Highlanders.
Mejia broke free on a 90-yard sprint to the end zone to break a 6-6 tie early and then took a short pass from Connor Simcox in the second half for a 46-yard touchdown play. Simcox hit Carter Rhudy on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the half.
Simcox finished with 138 passing yards on just 11 attempts, which included another 46-yard touchdown throw to Jace Stout. Sam Cretsinger led the defense with 14 tackles.
Kyle Birchfield gave Cloudland the early lead on a 13-yard run. He had three rushing touchdowns and Bryce Birchfield had the other for the Highlanders.
Unaka 38, Cosby 14
ELIZABETHTON — AJ Greenless rushed for three first-half touchdowns and quarterback Brynin Repass scored another as the Rangers downed the Eagles for their first win of the season.
Connor McKinney added a touchdown with 2:26 left in the third quarter and capped off the night with the game’s final score in the fourth quarter.