NORTON — Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District outdoor track and field championships at Wise Central’s Tommy McAmis Field might as well have been the Abingdon Invitational.
The Falcons — winners of five of the past 10 VHSL Class 3 team championships in boys and girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track — swept the team titles for the second consecutive year and bested their own scoring records.
The boys tallied 205 points and the girls put up a whopping 233, more than triple the amount of runner-up Lee High (76¾) with only six places scoring.
Union’s boys were runners-up with 89 points.
“We had some bright spots today for sure,” Abingdon coach Brent Swiney said. “We came and got what we wanted, which was two district championships. Ultimately, we’re looking down the road.
“If we want to give ourselves the best chance to compete next week, we’re going to have to be a little bit more complete across the board.”
Seven meet records were broken in ideal weather conditions. The top six in each event, excluding Abingdon, and top three relays advanced to next week’s Region 2D meet in Norton. Abingdon will compete in the Region 3D meet next week at Cave Spring in Roanoke.
MEET RECORDS
The distance crew has been the shining star for the Falcons during this streak of domination, and it showed out again on Wednesday.
Tennessee Tech signee Makaleigh Jessee, a senior, bested her own meet record in the 800-meter run by winning in a time of 2:24.51.
“Coming into today, we were just taking it more as a workout,” Jessee said. “We’re all getting ready for region and state.”
Jessee was the anchor leg on the winning 4x800 relay (11:01.93), also winning the 1,600 in a near record time of 5:14.20.
Abingdon’s Elaina Bakker broke the meet record in the 3,200 (11:59.89), beating the 2011 mark held by Lebanon’s Tabby Arwood by five seconds.
Abingdon’s Jada Samuel broke the meet record in the 100 hurdles with a sizzling 15.31.
Samuel couldn’t repeat the feat in the 300s, however. Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds had a massive two-second personal best of 46.35, which eclipsed Samuel’s meet record from last season.
“It really was an amazing race and I knew I had to come out strong,” Hammonds said. “I wanted a little bit of revenge (from the Six Rivers Relays) because I tripped over a hurdle near the end and (Samuel) beat me in this race. I had to make up for it.”
Abingdon senior Chloe Odum, who’s three weeks into her track season after coming off a hamstring injury suffered during indoors, broke the long jump meet record with a winning leap of 17-1.
“I came into today feeling pretty good and I really wanted to put my best foot forward,” Odum said. “I got a really late start into the season, so I’m just trying to continue to improve every meet.”
Odum, trending in the right direction at the most important time of the season, also finished runner-up in the 200 (27.34) and 400 (1:02.27).
Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth surpassed the meet record in the triple jump by 2 feet with a best of 36-2½.
Abingdon senior Jack Bundy was the only record-breaker on the boys’ side, beating the 800 mark by winning in 2:02.73. The previous mark had been held by Lebanon’s Jakob Maidens since 2008.
Bundy also won the 1,600 (4:31.26) and was a close second in the 400 (52.33). The recent commit to Georgia is one of the top contenders for the state titles in both the 1,600 and 800 and though he’s missed some opportunities, he’s made the most of his final go-round.
“The distance and cross country coach (at Georgia) is Pat Henner, who went to Virginia High,” Bundy noted. “That definitely played a big role and the initial interest was there. I think he’s a phenomenal coach and I’m really excited about the distance program because it’s not something that Georgia is usually known for.”
OTHER WINNERS
The Abingdon girls won every individual running event and relay except for the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles.
John Battle’s Olivia Stevens won the 100 (12.97) and 200 (27.29).
Abingdon’s Josie Jackson, in one of the toughest triples possible, won the 400 (1:00.13), placed third in the 800 (2:31.25) and was fifth in the 200 (28.55).
In the field, Lee High freshman Savana Parsons won the high jump with a personal best clearance of 4-11.
Union’s Harper Potter won the shot put with a heave of 33-6½, and Wise Central’s Emmah McAmis won the discus with a toss of 98-9.
McAmis was cleared to participate in athletic activities no less than three weeks ago after surgery to repair an ankle injury suffered in basketball.
On the boys’ side, Union’s Payton Honeycutt won the 100 dash in 11.19, and Abingdon’s JJ Long won in a thrilling finish in the 200, crossing in 23.74.
Central’s Luke Collie won the 400 with a personal best of 51.51 after holding off Bundy in the final 150.
Abingdon senior Bramley Childress repeated as the 3,200 champ with a time of 10:14.40.
Ridgeview’s Ryan O’Quinn won the 110 hurdles in 16.71 but was edged at the line in the 300s by Union freshman Kam Bostic, who won in 43.67.
Ridgeview’s Connor Smith won the high jump by clearing 5-10.
Union’s Gabe Sneed won both the shot put (47-7) and discus (151-0) with solid marks.
Central’s Alec Gent won the triple jump with a leap of 40-11, and John Battle’s Eli Meade took the long jump at 20-2.