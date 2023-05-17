NORTON — Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District outdoor track and field championships at Wise Central’s Tommy McAmis Field might as well have been the Abingdon Invitational.

The Falcons — winners of five of the past 10 VHSL Class 3 team championships in boys and girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track — swept the team titles for the second consecutive year and bested their own scoring records.

