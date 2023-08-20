BIG STONE GAP — Don’t expect Union football coach Travis Turner to do cartwheels after earning a playoff spot. Nor any of his players, for that matter.
The Bears suffered their first opening-round playoff loss since 2011 last season, capping a 7-4 campaign.
Now entering his 13th year at the helm, Turner made it clear Union has bigger goals in mind.
“That’s not to our standard,” Turner said. “We want to be competing for that district championship every year. We set that goal from Day 1.”
BACKFIELD RELOADED
Senior dual-threat quarterback Reyshawn Anderson is back to guide Union’s spread offense.
And the Bears return an experienced stable of running backs behind him, one of them Keyshawn Anderson — the signal-caller’s twin brother.
Fellow senior William “Poppy” Lowery and sophomore fullback Keith Chandler are expected to help carry the load.
“We try to be a physical football team,” Turner said. “Last year I think we rotated five running backs during games, so we try to keep guys as fresh as possible.”
Last year’s youth movement, which saw Union start five freshmen, also benefited the sophomore-heavy receiving corps. Paul Huff, Kam Bostic and Braxton Bunch can all alternate between catching passes and toting the pigskin.
“BLOCK AND TACKLE”
The Bears return two offensive linemen, both of whom started as underclassmen last season. Aayden Johnson is back for his junior year alongside sophomore Jacob Horton.
They, joined by senior lineman Brent Lovell, likewise help anchor the 40-front on defense.
“It starts at the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to be able to block and tackle,” Turner said. “If we’ve got a chance to do some great things with our skills guys, we should be good to go.”
LINEBACKERS AND SECONDARY
Izaak Keith returns for his senior year at linebacker after earning All-Mountain 7 District honors last season.
Fittingly, the linebacking group also features Chandler, the son of former Powell Valley all-state linebacker and 1994 state champion Brandon Chandler. The sophomore has been limited by a UCL injury suffered during baseball season, but he’s been cleared for the gridiron.
“It’s been a challenge because I really hadn’t been able to do anything in the weight room, and in practice I couldn’t contact much,” Chandler said. “But just going through all of it has kind of helped me a lot.”
Huff, an All-Region 2D defensive back last season, returns to his safety position to spearhead the secondary.
THE OUTLOOK
A pair of one-touchdown losses at region rival Gate City, the latter coming in the VHSL Class 2 playoffs, derailed Union’s title hopes last year.
But the Bears appear to be set for a while with their upcoming classes. Turner expressed optimism about the current freshmen as well as Union’s middle school feeder system.
“We want to get back to that point where we’re able to compete and play for the region championship,” he said. “We’ve had great practices this fall, kids are working hard, dedicating themselves to the football program. Been a great fall camp.”
