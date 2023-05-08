Baseball teams from Elizabethton and Unicoi County have been removed from the TSSAA playoffs.
The TSSAA sent letters to the schools, detailing the punishment for their involvement in a fight during Saturday’s District 1-3A losers’ bracket final. Battling for a berth in the region tournament, the Cyclones led 11-9 with one out and runners on second and third base when the fight started. The game was suspended and the TSSAA handed down its decision Monday afternoon.
Both schools have said they will appeal the decision.
“We are still trying to figure out in what fashion we’re going to appeal,” Cyclones’ athletic director Forrest Holt said. “But we are going to appeal certain facets of the disciplinary action.”
Unicoi County Director of Schools John English said the Blue Devils' appeal — which will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom — will focus on the precedent of the TSSAA allowing Farragut and William Blount to finish their 2022 region tournament basketball game with the players who weren't ejected after a fight broke out.
Instead of both teams being removed from the playoffs, they finished the game and Farragut advanced to the region championship and earned a sectional berth.
English said one of the Unicoi players remained at second base during the altercation, and the Blue Devils' player who was punched was not ejected.
"Potentially we could take seven eligible players from our program who weren't in the dugout and combine them with the players who were on base," English said.
At the forefront of both Elizabethton and Unicoi's appeals is the overwhelming consensus that unsportsmanlike conduct was confined to the initial fight. Players from both teams left the dugout and ran toward the scene, but the fighting did not escalate. Order was quickly restored by coaches and school administrators.
Still, a double-forfeit was declared and Tennessee High was awarded as the district champion — at least until the appeals are heard. The Vikings will join Greeneville and Cherokee in the Region 1-3A tournament Friday and Saturday in Bristol.
The TSSAA is in the process of determining if another team from District 1 will advance with Tennessee High. If so, it will likely be Sullivan East, which was eliminated Friday with a loss to Unicoi County.
“First of all, I hate it for both teams, Unicoi and Elizabethton,” Sullivan East head coach Mike Breuninger said. “I hate it for both coaches, and I would hate to be in their position. But if they say we can play, we’re going to go out and play and try to win like the rest of the season.”
Breuninger said his players have been through a different experience.
“It has been an emotional roller coaster, after Friday knowing the season was over,” Breuninger said. “But it’s still not official. We’re waiting to see.”
Elizabethton was fined $1,750 and placed on a two-year probation. The Cyclones were not placed on restrictive probation for the next two seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25) and therefore will be eligible to participate in the postseason tournaments.
Unicoi County was fined $1,250 and placed on a one-year probation. The Blue Devils will also be able to compete in the postseason in 2023-24.
TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves called the incident “unfortunate and has no place in education-based athletics.” But he commended the actions of the coaches and administrators for quickly restoring order.