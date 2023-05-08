Baseball teams from Elizabethton and Unicoi County have been removed from the TSSAA playoffs.

The TSSAA sent letters to the schools, detailing the punishment for their involvement in a fight during Saturday’s District 1-3A losers’ bracket final. Battling for a berth in the region tournament, the Cyclones led 11-9 with one out and runners on second and third base when the fight started. The game was suspended and the TSSAA handed down its decision Monday afternoon.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you