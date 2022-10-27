COEBURN — Eastside’s volleyball team broke out the brooms in Thursday’s Cumberland District tournament championship match against J.I. Burton.
The Lady Spartans (15-10) handled the Lady Raiders in a thorough 25-15, 26-24, 25-6 victory.
Eastside actually trailed 24-21 in the second set before scoring five straight, a stunning turnabout that stole all the momentum from Burton (9-5).
“In that second set, we were in a tough spot,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “We’ve played in some tough games throughout this season that have put a lot of pressure on my girls. We’ve also had some adversity that we’ve had to work through and it really paid off for us.”
The Lady Spartans scored the first 14 points of the third set before Norton could even get on the board.
“I didn’t think the third set would be like that,” Bailey said.
Taylor Clay had a big night for Eastside, finishing with a double-double of 16 kills and 18 digs.
“Taylor is a fantastic player and she plays with a lot of intensity,” Bailey said. “When she’s out there, she’s all over the place. She’s leading and does such a good job with everything.”
Reagan McCoy’s six aces — two coming at the end of the second set — were crucial in extricating the Lady Spartans from tough situations.
“Reagan is such a little ball of energy for me that keeps the girls calm when things do start going wrong,” Bailey said. “I was thankful that it was Reagan that came back to the service line when we were down.”
Braelyn Hall had 24 assists for the Lady Spartans.
Rehgan Sensabaugh led J.I. Burton with seven kills and Chloe Branham had six. Carly Tomko recorded 13 digs and Kylee Sturgill had 17 assists.
LADY TITANS MOVE ON
Twin Springs (14-8) kept its season alive by beating Scott County rival Rye Cove 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 in consolation play.
“I don’t exactly know when the last time was, but this is the first time in a very long time that Twin Springs has made the region tournament,” Lady Titans coach Autumn McConnell said. “We had a big come-to-Jesus meeting yesterday and I’m so proud of these girls.”
Ryleigh Gillenwater had a massive night for Twin Springs, tallying 14 kills, nine digs and five aces. She cleaned up the Lady Titans’ ugly start to the match with four straight aces to put her team on top in a hurry.
“When Ryleigh is on, she’s on,” McConnell said. “Another one that played well for us was Gracin Herron in the middle, and she’s just a freshman.”
Another huge factor for the Lady Titans was Mary Pascual, who had 14 digs to lead the defense. Kaylee Keith finished with 20 assists.
The Lady Eagles (8-15) saw their season come to a close.
Madeline Love led Rye Cove with 12 kills. Emma Gibson had 23 digs and Abby Lewis 16, and Gibson tallied 15 assists to finish off a double-double.
Naquila Harless led the defense with an impressive 40 digs.
LOOKING AHEAD
Eastside, Burton and Twin Springs qualified for next week’s Region 1D tournament.