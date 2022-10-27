COEBURN — Eastside’s volleyball team broke out the brooms in Thursday’s Cumberland District tournament championship match against J.I. Burton.

The Lady Spartans (15-10) handled the Lady Raiders in a thorough 25-15, 26-24, 25-6 victory.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you