For the first time, Eastside’s girls basketball team will take the court in a state championship game on Thursday when it goes up against Rappahannock County.
Tip-off from the Siegel Center in Richmond is set for 12:30 p.m.
The Lady Spartans (24-5) won the Cumberland District regular season title and had an 18-game winning streak at one point in the season. That was before J.I. Burton defeated them in both the district and region title games.
“The win against Burton in the (state) semifinals was a total team effort,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk said. “They worked better as a team in that game than I’ve seen them in a while.”
For Funk, it’s a bit of a redemption story. She was an assistant on Patrick Damron’s staff in 2018 when Eastside lost 52-49 to Lancaster in the Class 1 boys title game.
That team was led by Luke Lawson, who recently finished up his career at Virginia-Wise, and Colyn Sturgill, who has had a solid career at Alice Lloyd.
“It is exciting going back, but it is different now that I’m the head coach,” Funk said. “I have an amazing assistant in (Mark) Dockery, and he and I work great together.”
ABOUT EASTSIDE
The Lady Spartans are led by sophomore standout Azzy Hammons, who has already scored over 1,000 points. She averages 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per game.
Taylor Clay is the other piece to the puzzle for Eastside, netting 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
“We’ve been all about defense this year, and we want to apply as much pressure as we can,” Funk said. “We want to get the ball out in transition and run with it. We’ll spread it out and try to get the ball inside and work it back out.
“We’re going to try to get Azzy some open looks, and that’ll open up the floor so Taylor can penetrate.”
ABOUT RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY
The focal point of the Lady Panthers’ offense is going to be 6-foot sophomore center Summer Shackleford and 5-foot-9 freshman backup center Chloe Jenkins.
In the come-from-behind 42-41 win over Buffalo Gap in Monday’s semifinal, Rappahannock County (21-7) made the comeback using its strength inside.
All of the points in the final 17-4 run came on either layups or free throws after getting fouled going to the bucket. Jenkins scored the Lady Panthers’ final eight points, including a layup with 14.4 seconds remaining.
“(Shackleford) is the big girl, and she’s about six feet tall,” Funk said. “She really reminds me of (former Honaker standout) LeeAnna McNulty. That’s going to be an interesting matchup for us, and they also have a couple of shooters that can pass the ball. They’re really patient on offense, and it’s going to be a little bit different for us.
“We’re going to have to find out very quickly if we can guard them man-to-man. If not, we’re going to have to make some quick changes.”
WHAT IT WOULD MEAN
For Funk — a St. Paul graduate with a 2002 Group A state title in the discus to her name — a championship in her primary sport in high school and college would mean the world.
“We did a drive-by before we left and went by Coeburn Primary, Coeburn Middle, St. Paul,” Funk said. “Reagan McCoy came up to me and said that we’re not just all from Coeburn. She said that if anything, we’re more a St. Paul crew.
“It’s cool now to see how the community has come together to support Eastside because I was there in the beginning of the merge and coached the first year of the new school.”
If Eastside wins, it would also mark the 11th girls basketball state title coming back to Wise County — all beginning with Pound’s title in 1988.
“There’s no Deacons or Blue Knights anymore, it’s just Spartans,” Funk said. “These girls have one goal, and that was to make it to the state championship. They were individuals at the beginning of the year, and we’ve finally come together as a unit. It’s a whole lot easier to win games when you work as a team instead of individuals.”