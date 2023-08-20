COEBURN — To coach Mike Rhodes, Eastside’s football season began Nov. 5, 2022.
The Spartans had just finished a disappointing 1-9 campaign on a high note, winning 55-38 at Castlewood, when the following year’s returning players met with each other.
COEBURN — To coach Mike Rhodes, Eastside’s football season began Nov. 5, 2022.
The Spartans had just finished a disappointing 1-9 campaign on a high note, winning 55-38 at Castlewood, when the following year’s returning players met with each other.
“The leaders of this team took control, got together and held each other accountable,” said Rhodes, who’s entering his sixth year at Eastside. “This is a whole different team, completely different atmosphere. A lot of them were a part of last year’s team, and they don’t want to repeat it.”
Payton Adkins took over the starting quarterback job midway through his sophomore year, eventually sparking the Spartans to victory in their finale. The 6-foot, 175-pound junior enters the season as the team’s clear-cut starting signal-caller.
“He had a rough first game (with interceptions), but he didn’t throw another one all year,” Rhodes said. “The thing I love about coaching Payton is he plays with his chest. You’re never going to have to coach effort with him. That’s all you can ask for from a leader.”
Fellow junior Dayton Stanley (5-10, 180) returns to the fullback spot he’s occupied since his freshman season. And this year’s projected starting tailback will be a ninth-grader himself: Keldan Hamilton (6-1, 195).
Juniors Gabe Raymond (6-1, 165) and Luke Trent (6-0, 170) are expected to have breakout years at wide receiver, according to Rhodes.
Four-year starter Colton Yates (5-10, 200) returns at right guard on the experienced offensive front. Reagan Wood (6-3, 230) is back at offensive tackle, with fellow junior Noah Morgan (5-10, 195) at center once again. Two freshmen — Landry Carico (6-1, 250) and Tristan Fields (5-10, 220) — also join the mix.
“Noah’s really beefed up over the summer, so he’ll be able to be a lot more physical,” Rhodes said.
Carico and Stanley also return at defensive tackle, with Wood at end, in Eastside’s 4-2-5 front.
Newcomer Tanner Perry, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who’s playing football for the first time since his freshman year, is at cornerback opposite Trent, who picked off three passes in 2022. Raymond anchors the safety position.
Conversely, three freshman are in the mix to start at linebacker. Dalton Yates (6-0, 180), Noah Hamilton (6-1, 190) and Keldan Hamilton are the front-runners, with Adkins playing more of a hybrid safety role.
Eastside followed up a 4-3 campaign in spring 2021 with a Class 1 playoff berth that fall before last year unfolded. And don’t be fooled by the number of underclassmen — they’re equally ready to help the Spartans return to the postseason.
“We played a lot of sophomores (in 2022), so them gaining that experience going into this season to be leaders for the freshmen, the future looks good,” Rhodes said. “We’ll probably start five or six freshmen both ways, but they’re not your average freshmen. Their football IQ is extremely high. Once they catch up to the speed of the game, I think they’ll be ready to go.”
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.