In a league with state powerhouses like Elizabethton and Greeneville, playoff hopeful teams don’t have much margin for error in Region 1-4A.
That’s why Friday’s football game between Sullivan East and Volunteer, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Church Hill, carries maybe a little added importance even though it is the league opener.
Patriots’ head coach J.C. Simmons said his team will approach it like business as usual.
“Every region game is important to us,” said Simmons, whose team is 1-1 overall on the season. “We have to continue to strive to play our best football every single Friday.”
The Falcons enter with a record of 0-2, but Simmons said that mark won’t be an indication of how hard Volunteer will play.
“They play with tremendous effort,” Simmons said. “Their coaches put them in great spots to be successful, and they have athletes that can make big plays on both sides of the ball.”
East is led by quarterback Drake Fisher, who has already thrown for 816 yards in two games with seven scoring strikes. His passing yardage leads the state and ranks No. 13 in the nation.
Receiver Tyler Cross (17 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns on the season) leads the state in yardage and is ranked No. 20 in the country. Other receiving threats are Will Alley (8 for 154) and Corbin Laisure (16 for 146).
Elizabethton (2-0) at Grainger (1-0)
Defense has been outstanding so far this season for the Cyclones, and they enter as a strong favorite against a team they have produced blowout wins in all six of the previous meetings.
Cherokee (0-2) at Greeneville (1-0)
Being competitive hasn’t been a problem for the Chiefs this year, but they are still looking for their first win.
Greeneville presents Cherokee’s biggest challenge to date.
Morristown West (1-1) at Tennessee High (1-1)
The Vikings found their footing with a dominant ground attack last week, and look to start Region 1-5A play on the right foot.
Pigeon Forge (1-1) at Unicoi County (1-1)
This is where things get interesting for the Blue Devils in the restructured league. Unicoi is 0-3 all-time against the Tigers, including a 24-0 playoff loss in 2021.
Johnson County (0-2) at Claiborne (0-2)
After losing by a total of 10 points over two games, the Longhorns can shake that off by getting off to a good region start against the Bulldogs.
Cloudland (1-1) at Hancock County (0-2)
The Highlanders have a chance to open things up after a couple of tough opponents. The Indians have been outscored 94-6 over two games.
Hampton (1-1) at Pisgah, N.C. (2-0)
This looks like a tough road trip for the Bulldogs as the Bears are off to a good start, outscoring their first two opponents by a combined margin of 80-13.
Twin Springs, Va. (1-0) at Unaka (0-1)
It has been a good interstate rivalry with these schools with 21 points separating them over the course of four games. The Titans own three wins.
