WISE — The Tri-Cities Christian boys basketball team did just enough Saturday to pick up a win in the inaugural City/County Challenge at Virginia-Wise's Prior Center.
Abraham Gewelke scored 12 points and Lofton Looney and Seth Britton added 10 apiece to lift the Eagles (7-5) to a 45-41 win over Eastside (2-2).
“I knew it was going to be tough coming in,” Tri-Cities coach Tyrone Smith said.
The game was the third contest of the week for the Eagles, who also played Twin Springs and Jenkins, Kentucky.
“This was great for us. We needed that," Smith said. "It was a great game and the atmosphere was great, so I was excited.”
Smith said what he preaches to his team paid off with the win.
“Being disciplined. We preach that every day and always on to the next play," he said. "They did that tonight.”
The game stayed close throughout, though Eastside's only lead came in the first minute of the second quarter.
“We had good looks,” Spartans coach Patrick Damron said. “Eli (McCoy) was short-arming some of them. We’ve got to get him using the backboard and that’ll start Monday in practice.”
Damron was pleased with his team’s defensive play but not so much its offensive game.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well. We held a good team to 45 points,” he said. “We just had a lot of empty possessions where we were expending a lot of energy on defense and then coming down and getting nothing. Nothing.
“We didn’t execute there at the end of the game. We had poor execution, but it's our fourth game so I’m hoping those things will start to clean up. But I thought we played hard and I thought we played well enough to win against a pretty solid team.”
McCoy finished with a game-high 17 points, as did teammate Shawn Mullins
“Shawn is just tough as nails,” Damron said. “He basically put us on his back and carried us and allowed us to have an opportunity to be there at the end.”
J.I. BURTON 48, CUMBERLAND GAP 40
J.I. Burton jumped out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead and enjoyed a 33-15 advantage at halftime. Still, Cumberland Gap (0-5) made things interesting in the second half.
The Panthers outscored the Raiders 25-15 in the second half and used a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter and cut their deficit to six, 44-38.
Burton did not score in the final quarter until a basket from Braxton Williams at the 1:57 mark stopped the Panthers' run.
“A win is a win, I guess,” Burton coach Caleb Church said. “We definitely struggled in the second half. I don’t know if we just turned it off or what happened.
“I don’t know if at halftime they could just quit playing or what, but hopefully we don’t make that mistake anymore.”
Clay Hart led Burton with 15 points and Colin Gilliam had 14.
Cumberland Gap’s Braden Ellison put up a game-high 18 points.
UNION 67, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 17
Union opened its season with a blowout win, jumping ahead 18-3 in the first quarter and never looking back.
Reyshawn Anderson led the new-look Bears squad with 20 points. Brayden Wharton had 13 and Kam Bostic 11.
“We needed to play somebody. We wanted to see where we’re at,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “It’s pretty much a whole new team and we’re still trying to figure things out.
“It will probably take half of the season for us to figure stuff out. It’s a start. We'll see how that goes.”
With the majority of the Bears' regional contender team gone, they're looking at a major rebuild.
“We had a great group that played for us for three or four years. You get used to that group and they’re gone,” Moore said. “We played a lot of freshmen tonight and we’re playing a lot of sophomores.
“We’re going to have some growing pains and we’re going to have nights where it’s going to be tough. But that’s kind of part of building a team.”
Jacob Smith led Cornerstone (3-4) with seven points.
WISE CENTRAL 79, PHELPS, KY. 47
Ethan Collins led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Warriors with 28 points and seven rebounds.
Central (3-0) also got 18 points from Parker Collins and 11 from Casey Dotson.
Phelps (1-4) got 18 points apiece from Mason Prater and Dawson McCoy.