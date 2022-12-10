WISE — The Tri-Cities Christian boys basketball team did just enough Saturday to pick up a win in the inaugural City/County Challenge at Virginia-Wise's Prior Center.

Abraham Gewelke scored 12 points and Lofton Looney and Seth Britton added 10 apiece to lift the Eagles (7-5) to a 45-41 win over Eastside (2-2).

