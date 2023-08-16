BLOUNTVILLE — The second year of the football program at Tri-Cities Christian Academy is looking to be special.
The Eagles’ roster has nearly doubled in size and though they’ll still be playing eight-man football on a regular basis, Jeremy Bosken’s crew does have a couple of 11-man games lined up against North Greene and Jellico.
“The biggest difference from last year to this year is numbers, hands down,” Bosken said. “Last year, we’d be in practice with four trash cans and three coaches as a scout team.
“This year, we actually have real bodies on the other side and that’s a big help.”
The schedule is a bit daunting with all the travel, which includes the first three games of the season each more than four hours away.
But Bosken’s crew tends to have fun along the way, treating each journey like that of a college atmosphere.
“Our kids really enjoy it and there were zero complaints about playing time last year,” Bosken said. “It’s like a small college is the way we try to treat it.”
The Eagles won their first game of the season, shutting out Orangeburg Christian 36-0 on Saturday. It was the first shutout in program history.
For the eight-man game, two linemen and a skill position are removed from the offense. On defense, a defensive back, linebacker and lineman are removed.
“With more numbers this year, we’re throwing the ball a lot more,” Bosken noted. “Last year, we were heavy big guys and this year, we’re going to be a little bit more balanced.
“If you were standing on the sideline watching an eight-man football game, you really wouldn’t know the difference between us and the 11-man.”
One of the biggest improvements — other than the numbers — is the strength and conditioning of the squad. Bosken said he believes another school sport helped greatly with that.
“The state championship power-lifting team that we started helped us a lot,” Bosken said. “Seeing our guys get bigger, stronger and more comfortable in who they are was really something. Our kids also recruiting the hallways was one of the biggest assets, too.”
Josiah Dixon returns as the top receiver from last year’s squad. He had seven rushing touchdowns and eclipsed 800 all-purpose yards in six games.
Phillip Burchfield also returns as the big bruising running back. He’s also a state champion power lifter.
“Phillip is a big, 220-pound kid coming around the corner,” Bosken said. “Preston Holmes is a transfer in from Dobyns-Bennett and he’s super athletic. You’ll see him in the defensive line, out at receiver and even a little bit at quarterback.”
Some others to keep an eye on are Brady Bosken — the coach’s son — and Josh White, a returning senior lineman who can also play a variety of positions such as tight end or running back.
“We tell our quarterbacks all the time not to get too comfortable at the position because they never get to play real football,” Bosken said. “In our game, we’re not bound by certain positions having a set of numbers, either. So one kid wearing 23 could be in the line one play and then be in the backfield or at receiver the next.
“At our level, guys have to learn to be interchangeable and play a bunch of different positions.”
As for the school’s eventual transition to the TSSAA, Bosken is incredibly optimistic about the way the program is moving.
“Our plan for next year to play a full 11-on-11 schedule,” he said. “Then in 2025 when we move to the new campus, that’s when we hope to go TSSAA. That’s the plan, but anything can happen between now and then.”