NORTON — Cinderella’s carriage has not turned into a pumpkin yet.
The fairytale story of Rye Cove’s football season continued Friday when the Eagles defeated J.I. Burton 20-7 at Lawson- Fitchko Stadium.
The win gave Rye Cove (7-1, 4-0) at least a share of the Cumberland District championship.
The Eagles, whose program stopped play in midseason last year because of a lack of participation, can win the district title outright next week with a victory over Scott County rival Twin Springs.
The Cumberland championship is the first for Rye Cove since 2005. The win over the Raiders is the Eagles’ first since 1987.
It’s been that kind of season for first-year coach Gary Collier and his blue and gold-clad squad.
“This win is huge for this community, for this team, for these young guys,” Collier said. “I keep saying ‘young guys.’ We’re not so young anymore. These freshmen and sophomores had to grow up.
“It’s huge. Probably not a lot of people thought we could win this ballgame, I don’t know. But we did.”
Sophomore quarterback Landon Lane was one of the Eagles’ young guys who has grown up, and his maturity showed Friday. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 44 yards and carried the ball 21 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles also got a score from junior Payton Darnell, who finished with 60 yards on 11 carries.
Rye Cove’s dream season is especially nice for its six seniors, including offensive and defensive lineman Jackson Barnette.
“Everybody thought we were going to come out and be the same football team we’ve been the last few years,” Barnette said. “We’re legit this year and that’s what we’re trying to show people.
“It’s a great feeling. I thought this was something that wouldn’t happen to me. I knew it would happen to my teammates later on down the road, that they would get a winning season. But having this winning season this year, it’s been great. I couldn’t ask for a better season.”
SETTING THE TONE
Burton struck first when Noa Godsey connected with Braeden Dutton for a 14-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Raiders lead with 3:08 to play in the first quarter.
Rye Cove answered on its next drive, which ate more than nine minutes off the first-half clock.
The Eagles started their first scoring drive on their own 24-yard line with 3:03 left in the first quarter. Eighteen plays later, they got a drive-capping 5-yard run from Lane with 5:55 showing in the second-quarter clock.
Lane came up big on special teams on the next drive. He blocked a Burton punt and the Eagles recovered at the Raiders’ 1.
Two plays later, Lane scored on a quarterback sneak and gave Rye Cove the lead for good.
Burton appeared to be on the way to answering the Eagles’ second touchdown when it drove to the Rye Cove 34, but Logan Barnette came up with an interception.
The final score came after the Eagles recovered a fumble at the Burton 28 and used a six-play drive — ending in Darnell’s 8-yard TD run — to pad their lead.
“Defensively they shut us down,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “Offensively they grinded on us. Got good fits on their blocks and they 3- and 4-yarded us to death.”
Dutton led Burton with 78 yards rushing on nine carries and five receptions for 31 yards and the TD.
STILL A SHOT
Burton (4-5, 3-1) can still grab a share of the district title next week if Twin Springs defeats Rye Cove and the Raiders beat Thomas Walker.
A win by the Titans (6-2, 3-1) at Rye Cove would mean they, the Raiders and Eagles would be district tri-champions.