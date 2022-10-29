NORTON — Cinderella’s carriage has not turned into a pumpkin yet.

The fairytale story of Rye Cove’s football season continued Friday when the Eagles defeated J.I. Burton 20-7 at Lawson- Fitchko Stadium.

