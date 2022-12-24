Scott County has long been steeped in basketball history. Recent deep postseason runs by Gate City and Twin Springs are among the high points.
Such prowess on the hardwood can be traced back much farther, however, than just the past decade.
Before consolidation in the late 1950s, the county was littered with small schools and the talent was pretty evenly spread. One team rose above the rest in the fall of 1953 and crested the mountaintop.
The Nickelsville Bulldogs — with only seven players on the roster and no indoor gymnasium of their own — became the county’s first state champions in basketball, defying the odds and obstacles of coming from a small town.
“The boys on the team really didn’t associate together all that much except when we were at school or playing basketball,” team captain Ronald Doughtery said. “We all had our own farm duties. When we got on the floor together, though, we got along great and it was really something to see.”
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
Nickelsville was like most other small schools in Southwest Virginia at the time: no indoor gym and most practices held outside no matter the weather.
The Bulldogs were classified as Group III and played in the fall when the larger schools played football. They played most of their games at the old Shoemaker gymnasium in Gate City.
“We didn’t have much at the school,” Dougherty said. “We had a couple of telephone poles outside of the school that had backboards on them and were about the right distance apart, supposedly.”
Most of the Nickelsville boys enjoyed the outdoors and simple pleasures. Television wasn’t really popular yet and radio was the only affordable way of getting live action from the ballgames.
“It really isn’t all that much different from what it is today except the post office was almost across the street from one of the gas stations owned by the Broadwater brothers,” Dougherty said. “I never knew anything except hard work, playing ball and relaxing. We never worried about anything back in my day. A group of us would get together on Saturday mornings and play hide-and-seek all over town.”
REDEMPTION
In 1952, Nickelsville had made the regional final and was slated to play Bethel of Washington County for a trip to the state tournament in Lexington.
Unfortunately, a flu outbreak within the team caused the cancellation of the game and Bethel moved on automatically. The Braves went on to win the state title over McKenney.
Doughtery only came out for basketball his senior year, but he proved to be a helpful addition.
“We had baseball at Nickelsville, too, and I was one of the fastest guys on the baseball team,” he said. “When I got to Milligan College, they’d time us going around the bases and one day my coach told me I should go out for track.”
The Bulldogs were a ragtag group but worked together on the court like beautiful poetry.
“Our coach was Glen Addington and I think it was his first year,” Dougherty said. “He really didn’t know the first thing about basketball. We really just did what we knew how to do and that was running up and down the court and throwing the ball to each other.
“I really don’t know how we won (state).”
RUN TO GLORY
According to Dougherty, the Bulldogs were not one of the favorites to win the coveted Scott County tournament title. Teams like Hiltons and Midway were usually the dominant forces in the league at the time.
“Hiltons was always good. If you could beat Hiltons with their big guys, you could win the county title,” Dougherty said. “We only used the gym when we played a game. (The gym) was so small that the backboards were attached to each end of the building. To go in for a layup was dangerous and we often hit the wall.”
In the county title game, Nickelsville ousted Midway in a slow-moving 26-21 grinder. Paul Robinson scored a game-high 10 points.
Up next was the Southwest Virginia regional tournament in Virginia High’s gymnasium.
Nickelsville and Cleveland of Washington County met on Nov. 21 in a rousing affair in front of a packed gym.
The Bulldogs held off a hard-charging Cleveland team in the dying moments of the game and won 36-33 to claim the regional title.
“They had a boy that had not scored under 22 points all season and we were able to hold him to 19,” Doughtery said. “We couldn’t shoot very well consistently, but we were always really good on defense.”
The win qualified Nickelsville for the state tournament Dec. 4-5 at the VMI Fieldhouse.
“We rode up there to VMI in two cars, driven by Mr. Addington and George Gilmer,” Doughtery said. “We didn’t really have a way of getting there and George volunteered to take us because he had always been a big supporter of the team.”
In the first game against Scottsville of Albemarle County, the Bulldogs stormed to a 55-17 win.
On the other side of the bracket, Sunnyside-McKenney — the team Bethel defeated in the 1952 finals — easily thwarted Blue Grass 88-20.
The Dinwiddie County school was the heavy favorite, but the Nickelsville defense proved to be the game changer.
“We were better on defense and that’s the strategy that Mr. Addington put in for us,” Dougherty said. “One thing I remember about the last game was that I stole the ball from the guard as he was dribbling down the floor and took off for the goal for an easy layup.
“I mistimed my jump, went too deep under the goal, and missed the layup. That was embarrassing enough that I still remember it.”
Nickelsville held a one-point halftime lead, 16-15, and put the game away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Sunnyside-McKenney 15-9. The Bulldogs won 38-31, getting 12 points from Robinson and 10 from Wayland Isaacs.
The victorious Nickelsville squad was welcomed back home with roaring applause and a banner stretched across a road entering town.
“They had a big banner across the street in Nickelsville that said ‘state champions,’ “ Dougherty said. “I don’t know what happened to that banner, but I do remember the great feeling I had seeing it when we came back.”
WHAT WAS LOST IS FOUND
For many years after consolidation of Dungannon and Nickelsville, the championship trophy sat on the top shelf of a locker room at Twin Springs and was mostly forgotten.
But one day, it was rediscovered but not in one piece.
“Mrs. Addington saw me at the Nickelsville Methodist Church one Sunday and told me about it,” Dougherty said. “She said that I valued it and I should go to ask for it.
“She was a teacher at Twin Springs and I asked her if she would retrieve it and keep it for me until I came back home again. She agreed and when I got it, the basketball and the player holding it were missing.”
Dougherty took ownership of the trophy for a number of years before the school asked for its return. The trophy was repaired and it now sits in the trophy case at Twin Springs along with a team photo.
“I sent it to Chicago through a trophy shop in Kingsport and had it repaired. It cost me $125,” Doughtery said. “I took it to every business and even the bank in Nickelsville and asked if they would find a place to display it and no one wanted to, so I brought it home to Asheville where it stayed in my office until my friend Raymond Stapleton contacted me about it.
“I eventually agreed to display it back at Twin Springs, but with the stipulation that it be displayed in the trophy case and if it is ever taken out, it be returned to me.”
The Titans, too, have won a state championship, in 1993, and made several other deep postseason runs, including last season’s sprint to the semifinals.
The run 69 years ago still remains special to those of an older generation in Nickelsville and helped lay the groundwork in Scott County for future championships.
“It really does feel like that long ago and I’m 85 now,” Doughtery said.