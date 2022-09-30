Another week, another showdown for Dobyns-Bennett.
The Indians (5-1, 2-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A football poll, will head to Jefferson County for a region showdown on Friday night. It comes one week after the Indians came one point and literally one yard short on a potential game-winning conversion against Greeneville.
Jefferson County (4-1, 2-0) also has just a one-point loss, a 7-6 defeat to Sevier County, as its only blemish. However, that’s not the only way the teams resemble each other.
Both feature balanced offensive attacks with Patriots quarterback Izaiah Hill throwing for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Jefferson County’s last game, a 35-12 win over Morristown East.
He had a monster game of 547 yards and five touchdowns earlier in a 45-3 win over Cocke County. After a bye week gave Hill extra time to prepare for the Indians, D-B coach Joey Christian knows stopping him will be a challenge.
“He’s the real deal. The game he had against us last year (a 35-21 Patriots win), he came out and slung it all over the yard,” Christian said. “He does such a good job that he could throw a football through a car wash and it wouldn’t get wet. His arm strength is incredible. There’s not a throw he can’t make. He’s Johnny Manziel, where he can make plays with his legs too.”
Omarian Mills and Dallas Williamson combined for 28 carries and 136 yards in the win over the Hurricanes. Mills is the primary running back with 22 carries for 99 yards against Halls and seven carries for 121 yards against William Blount. Depending on the set, Williamson can be a running back, H-back or tight end.
Zak McGaw had seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-21 win over Halls. He had three catches for 105 yards against William Blount and 10 receptions for 187 yards against Cocke County. Other receiving threats include Keaton Gramann, Bryson Letterman and Blake Overton.
“McGaw is the leading receiver, but all those guys they have are athletic and fast,” Christian said. “All the guys they put out there are 5-10 and above and they can run. They do a really good job in their offense.”
D-B continues to do a good job with its defense, holding opponents to an average of 9.2 points per game. Andrew Myers and Branson Carswell each totaled 12 tackles against Greeneville. Cannon Mullins ended with eight tackles, while Braylon Banks and Nick McVey each had five.
Carswell leads the team with 56 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Chris Harris has a team-best five sacks.
INDIANS OFFENSE VS. PATRIOTS DEFENSE
Quarterback Jake Carson has 1,061 passing yards and 14 touchdowns against two interceptions through the first five games. The Indians have been balanced with 1,161 rushing yards, led by Brayden Simpson with 415, and 1,100 passing yards.
However, a concern is the offensive line after a knee injury to starting center Carson Christian has him out for this game.
The revamped Indians line left to right will be: Harris at left tackle, Gavin Commerford at left guard, Will Ford at center, Ryder Brown at right guard and John Teboe at right tackle.
They will have their hands full with the Patriots substituting often on the defensive line and featuring a set of talented linebackers in the 3-4 defense.
Nolan Bissell is much like the Tribe’s Carswell with a nose for the football. He had 14 tackles against Morristown East and 12 against Halls. He was a beast with 21 stops against Cocke County.
Bradon Griffin has finished with nine 10 tackles the last two games, while cornerback Jace Dobbins has come up to play the run and had nine tackles against East.
“They roll in a lot of guys up front on defense. Those guys stay fresh where they never let them get tired,” Christian said. “The linebackers — Bissell, Griffin, Williamson and Newman — they’re all very active. We’ve got to find a way to create space on the edge and it’s hard to do against that defense. We will have to do some things outside our comfort zone to make plays.”
FIRST MEETING
D-B leads the all-time series 24-4, but the first meeting was at the height of Jefferson County’s power in the 1980s. The Patriots beat the Indians 21-14 in double overtime in the first round of the TSSAA Class 3A playoffs on their way to a state runner-up finish.
Jim Bales, who missed a potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, made up for it with a two-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the second overtime. D-B tried to tie, but quarterback Tony Tate was stopped short of the goal line on the final play.
The Indians had raced to a 14-0 lead on a two-yard TD run by Bobby Hill and 39-yard run by John Dillihunt. The Indians had a chance to add to their lead in the third quarter, but Brent Collins recovered a fumble right at the goal line. Collins, who later was a national champion at Carson-Newman and a seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, also had an interception in the first overtime period.