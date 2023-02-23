FRANKLIN — Dobyns-Bennett made its presence known in the opening day of the TSSAA Class AA state wrestling championships at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
The Norman brothers led the Indians’ efforts as they romped into the winners bracket semifinals for Dobyns-Bennett.
Max Norman, who won the state title at 145 a year ago, had two quick pinfalls at 160. He needed just 21 seconds to beat Ravenwood’s Alex Osburn in the quarterfinals. Titus Norman picked up a pair of falls at 126.
Mason Jakob at 113 and Garret Crowder at 220 also scored a pair of pinfalls to reach the semifinal round.
Dobyns-Bennett had wrestlers in all 14 weight classes as four won their opening-round matches before suffering quarterfinal losses. They included: Bryce Pulitzer at 106, Gavin Armstrong at 132, Jake Dempsey at 170 and Nikolas Burke at 182. In the girls competition, Alivia Ryan reached the winners bracket semifinals in the 100-pound class.
Science Hill also has four boys and one girl advanced to the winners bracket semifinals.
Stiles Miller in the 113-pound weight class won his first-round match by pinfall and then scored a 3-1 decision over Nate Graham from Station Camp. The Hilltoppers’ talented freshman Chase Smalling won two matches by pinfall at 120. Devon Medina pinned Anson Dickerson from Springfield and then took a 9-5 decision over Hayven Jenkins from Oakland.
Heavyweight Keimel Redford won two matches by pinfall, including a quarterfinal victory over Will Parodi of Pigeon Forge.
On the girls side, Sawyer Ward had wins by major decision and pinfall at 138. Alex Costello at 120 and Ansley Reed at 126 won their first-round matchups but fell in the quarterfinals.
Brady Chatman from West Ridge won his first-round match at 145, but lost by pinfall to Brayden Leach from Summit in the quarterfinals. Angel Coger opened her day in the girls 165 bracket with a win, but also fell in the quarterfinal.
CLASS A
Volunteer’s Evan Glass earned his way to the Class A winners bracket semifinal. He won by a first-round pinfall in the opening round and then hung on for a 2-0 decision over Zachary Lewis from Eagleville in the quarterfinals.
Four Sullivan East wrestlers won first-round matches. Donavan Smith Peters at 138, Dawson Jones at 160 and Marshall Jones at 195 all were victorious before falling in the quarterfinal round. Wachipi Hamelryck opened with a win in the girls 120 class.
David Crockett was shut out in the first round. The Pioneers had six representatives at the state meet and Colton Ferrell received a bye in his 170 consolation round match, while Gabe Ferrell lost in a sudden victory to Dylan Jackson from Pigeon Forge at 182.