KINGSPORT — If Dobyns-Bennett is to kick off its 100th season of football in style, one goal is to contain Jaden Keller.
Indians coach Joey Christian knows the importance of knowing where Tennessee High’s No. 24 is on the field when they play the Vikings on Friday night at the Stone Castle. Last year playing at wide receiver, Keller got behind the Indians’ defense and scored an 84-yard touchdown to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.
While D-B came back to take a 33-13 victory, Keller made a lasting impact. Christian expects his defense on Friday will see much more of the 6-foot-3 Keller, who is listed at both running back and slot receiver.
“We expect them to get the ball to him wherever he’s at,” Christian said. “We could see him at running back, receiver and even some direct snaps at quarterback. He’s a long, strong kid who moves well. We have to keep him hemmed in if we’re going to have success.”
The Vikings also boast 6-foot-4 junior Steven Johnson, the son of former New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys tight end Steve Johnson, at quarterback. The backfield is loaded with Dominick Daggs and Connor Bailey also at running back.
Coach Mike Mays has some questions on the offensive line, although senior center JD Pickett is definitely a standout. The coach sees the skill positions as strengths with other wide receivers including Isaiah Smith and Gregory Harris, a Science Hill transfer.
D-B counters with a defense led by Nate Whitley and Jackson Martin, who combined for 180 tackles last season. The secondary will obviously have its hands full, but Christian has the utmost confidence with experienced players like Chase Jenkins, Isaac Ratliff, Trent Cody, Thomas Church and Sam Roman.
“I say all the time that defensive backfield and offensive line is where your team is made,” Christian said. “Trent, Isaac, and Thomas all started 13 games last year. All the guys have worked hard, while pound-for-pound Trent is probably the strongest guy on our team, while Isaac plays really physical in the run game.”
The Indians bring plenty of firepower on offense with senior quarterback Zane Whitson coming off a season when he threw 24 touchdowns and only one interception. They also have the “Thunder and Lightning” running back combination of the powerful Phillip Armitage and the elusive Tyler Tesnear. The duo combined for nearly 1,700 yards during the 2019 campaign.
Whitson has plenty of receivers to target. Hayden Sherer had a breakout season with 20 catches last year, while Alex Kitzmiller and Sam Ritz have stood out in practice. Martin and Whitley will also be used at tight end.
D-B’s strength is up front with the big line, led by Caleb Burleson, Caden McNabb, Zack Ferguson, Blake Collier and Aiden Neale.
“During the pandemic when we were on shutdown, the players had their own practices and they were led by Caleb,” Christian said. “He got it all organized and we’re expecting big things out of Caleb. He’s the leader of the offensive line and a leader in general.”
In Tennessee High’s 4-3 defense, seniors Cade Leonard and Dawson Snapp are ends with senior standout Logan Booher the strong side tackle.
Bryce Snyder is an all-conference returnee at middle linebacker flanked by Marquis Phelps and Bailey.
The Vikings are deepest in the secondary where Keller, Smith, Jones and Nysaiah Foote roam.
While both schools have great football traditions, D-B has dominated the series with a 67-19-1 advantage. The Indians have come out on top the last eight meetings, with Tennessee High’s last victory in 2009.