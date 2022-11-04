Dobyns-Bennett football coach Joey Christian sees similarities between Bearden and the team his squad played last Friday, although he’s hoping for a much different outcome.

The No. 8-ranked Indians (8-2) host their former conference rival Bulldogs (6-4) on Friday night in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. What Christian has seen on film reminds him of the Science Hill team which defeated the Indians 34-32 last week in Johnson City.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos