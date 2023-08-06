NICKELSVILLE — The high rate of success the last two years for the Twin Springs football program is due in no small part to the play of quarterback Abel Dingus.
Entering his senior year for the Titans with a new offensive mindset, Dingus is ready to let that pigskin fly all around the gridiron.
“I’m really excited that we’re going to throw it around a little bit more,” Dingus said. “I got invited to the VMI camp this year and they really showed me some of the stuff that I can work on like being more of a dual threat kind of guy.”
One of the weapons that Dingus has at his disposal is utility player Colten Kilgore, who is also an all-state hurdler and one of the fastest in the Cumberland District.
“It’s really insane how much (Dingus) has been hitting the weight room and get stronger physically and mentally,” Kilgore said. “He’s learned so much about how to run the offense and take control of the team.”
Dingus — like his good friend Kilgore — was thrown head first into the fire of high school football as a freshman starter.
It’s quite different nowadays being bigger, faster, stronger and wiser than three years ago, but Dingus doesn’t take any of that for granted and tries to develop his leadership skills constantly.
“Abel’s work ethic is second to none,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “His character has really brought him a long way. We threw him in as a freshman and he was a scrawny thing.
“He really has done everything we’ve ever asked of him.”
Kilgore and Dingus are nearly inseparable off the field. That bond only increases their knowledge of each other’s tendencies once they step between the lines.
“We spend so much time together off the field,” Dingus said. “We go fishing together a lot. We come up here and throw all the time.”
Going into his final go around for the Titans, Dingus has some lofty goals in the new offense.
“Coach (Matt) Bays and I talked about it and one of my personal goals is to throw for 2,000 (yards) and run for 1,000,” Dingus said. “The ultimate goal is to win, though. I’d really like to win a regional championship and I think we’re capable of it.”