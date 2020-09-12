GREENEVILLE — Jaxon Diamond had a sparkling performance as his receivers made the right cuts Friday night at Burley Stadium.
The Science Hill quarterback threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns leading the visiting Hilltoppers to a 45-25 blowout victory over Greeneville.
He connected on 14 of 18 passes, which included touchdown passes of 64, 55, 39 and 5 yards.
“We did our jobs and that was important,” Diamond said. “We knew they would make plays because they have some athletes, but it was how we responded to those plays. Amare (Redd), Cole (Torbett), AJ (Martin) and (Andrew) Kanady, all those guys were able to catch the ball. We have a lot of weapons, a lot of guys who can do damage when they get the ball in their hands.”
Science Hill coach Stacy Carter added, “Jaxon finds his receivers as well as anybody I’ve had. He’s only getting better and I think the sky is the limit. He’s extremely accurate and confident. He had an interception and came back right after that and did things great. I was also proud of how the offensive line played and protected him.”
Science Hill (3-1) finished with 394 yards of total offense and scored on seven of its first eight possessions. The offensive line, anchored by center Evan Jones, also paved the way for 134 rushing yards on 40 carries. Running back Caleb Mazoff led the Science Hill rushing attack with 16 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Diamond’s stellar performance outshone Greeneville quarterback Drew Gregg, who finished with 14-of-21 passing for 203 yards and rushed for another 98 yards on 18 carries. However, the Science Hill defense was able to slow down the Devils’ star running back Mason Gudger, holding him to 30 yards on the ground.
“That’s a great back. If you can stop the run like we have all year, you can be successful,” Carter said. “They were able to get some big plays with their quarterback. He ran the ball well, but we were hitting him too. I’m proud of our kids and the way they kept responding every time Greeneville made a big play.”
FIRST-HALF SCORING
Greeneville (1-2) went 80 yards on 14 plays on its opening drive capped off by Gudger’s two-yard touchdown run.
Science Hill responded with a 64-play drive that saw Mazoff run over tacklers and score on a six-yard run.
The Hilltoppers then took advantage of a Greene Devils’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff with Kanady making the recovery. Science Hill went 24 yards in five plays with Diamond throwing a touchdown pass to Martin in the back of the end zone.
After the Science Hill defense forced a three-and-out, Greeneville’s punt went just seven yards. It gave the ’Toppers excellent field position again. With first-and-goal at the four, Mazoff pushed the pile into the end zone for an 18-7 Science Hill lead.
Each team scored on long pass plays on their respective possessions. Gregg hit Jaden Stevenson down the right sideline on a 39-yard touchdown. Science Hill’s Redd snagged Diamond’s pass down the middle and raced 55 yards for a 24-13 Hilltopper lead.
Diamond next found tight end Kanady wide open in the end zone. Kanady, who played offense, defense and special teams, converted on the extra-point and the Hilltoppers held a 31-13 lead.
SECOND-HALF SCORING
The Greene Devils scored on their opening possession of the second half with an eight-yard screen pass from Gregg to Gudger.
Science Hill powered down the field on the next possession. Justus Sutton ran to the left side seven yards as the Hilltoppers doubled up the score at 38-19.
The Hilltoppers extended the lead in the fourth quarter as Diamond hit a wide-open Jeremiah Hise in stride for a 64-yard touchdown play. Greeneville’s Damien Short added the game’s last score, busting up the middle and racing 55 yards untouched for a touchdown.
OTHER LEADERS
Kanady finished with five catches for 57 yards. Hise had three for 64 and Redd had two for 67, as well as coming up with his second interception of the season on the defensive side.
Cade Fleeman had nine tackles and Sutton finished with eight to lead a swarming Science Hill defense.
Adjatay Dabbs had seven catches for 79 yards to lead Greeneville in receiving and Gudger hauled in four passes for 71 yards.
Science Hill is scheduled to return to Region 1-6A action at Jefferson County next Friday. The Greene Devils are slated to travel to Austin-East.