NICKELSVILLE — Chilhowie had a strong season last year on the way to claiming the Region 1D volleyball championship.
This year has been a little tougher for the Lady Warriors, but coach Laura Robinson could not convince anyone of that Monday.
Chilhowie (15-11) took control of its opening- round regional match and never lost it on the way to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 win over Twin Springs.
“We had a rough season,” Robinson said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries. We’ve had a lot of illnesses. We’ve had very few games where everybody has been here.”
The Lady Warriors lost both their libero and outside hitter to injuries early in the season, but Robinson said the team has remained determined.
“We’ve had a lot of things that we’ve had to battle all season, but these girls have stuck with it the whole time,” she said.
Led by Hannah Goodwin’s 22 kills, Chilhowie controlled play at the net. Josie Sheets contributed 12 kills and 13 assists to the victory.
Chloe Adams added 24 assists and 11 digs and Sarah Pickel registered four aces for Chilhowie, which advanced to Tuesday’s Region 1D quarterfinal round. The Lady Warriors play at Honaker.
Twin Springs coach Autumn McConnell said it took awhile for her team to adjust to Chilhowie’s quick pace.
“We have not seen anything that fast-paced this year,” McConnell said. “They had two big hitters on the front row at the same time and we hadn’t seen that at all. We tried to adjust, and we did, but Chilhowie has a great team.”
Twin Springs (13-10) got four kills from Kenzi Gillenwater, 10 assists from Kaylee Keith and eight digs from Mary Pascual in the season- ending loss.
Tuesday’s other Region 1D quarterfinals send Northwood to J.I. Burton, Twin Valley to Eastside and Grundy to Patrick Henry.
The semifinals are set for Thursday and the championship for Tuesday, Nov. 8, all at Eastside.
