Defending champion Chilhowie sweeps Twin Springs in Region 1D opening round

Chilhowie’s Madi Preston, left, defends against a kill attempt by Twin Springs’ Kenzi Gillenwater during Monday’s opening-round match of the Region 1D tournament in Nickelsville.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

NICKELSVILLE — Chilhowie had a strong season last year on the way to claiming the Region 1D volleyball championship.

This year has been a little tougher for the Lady Warriors, but coach Laura Robinson could not convince anyone of that Monday.

