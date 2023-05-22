Daniel Boone is back on the big stage. Volunteer is there for the first time.

The TSSAA Spring Fling state championships take place this week in Murfreesboro with the aforementioned softball squads headlining a group of local teams in baseball, track and field and tennis. Greeneville is the closest area soccer team to qualify. The Greene Devils will face Millington on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A tournament.

