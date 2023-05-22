Daniel Boone is back on the big stage. Volunteer is there for the first time.
The TSSAA Spring Fling state championships take place this week in Murfreesboro with the aforementioned softball squads headlining a group of local teams in baseball, track and field and tennis. Greeneville is the closest area soccer team to qualify. The Greene Devils will face Millington on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A tournament.
Playing a big game is nothing new for Boone (31-7-2) which finished third in the state last season. The team also features girls who played in the Little League World Series on ESPN.
The Lady ’Blazers, who open play Tuesday in the Class 4A tournament against Henry County (27-5), are led by two-time Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News player of the year Maci Masters. Her home run production is down from the last two seasons, but it’s the result of teams not giving her as many opportunities to hit good pitches.
There is plenty of talent and determination with this group. They have quality pitching with Kayleigh Quesinberry and Ava Saul both with state-tournament experience. It’s a solid lineup with Kyleigh Bacon, Riley Croley, Audrey Moorhouse, Josie Jenkins, Korie Thompson and others.
Boone held on for a hard-earned 5-4 victory against Maryville Heritage in the sectional round.
Volunteer’s efforts start in the circle with dynamic pitcher Addyson Fisher. She came through for the Lady Falcons (21-6) once again with 18 strikeouts in a 1-0 sectional win over Halls. Now, they face McNairy Central (24-11) in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
The Lady Falcons do have a strong lineup which includes Zetta Smith, Kendra Huff, Abby Fisher, Haley Russell, Bryleigh Salyer, Veda Barton and others.
BASEBALL
Tennessee High (24-5) swept Halls in a best 2-of-3 sectional matchup to qualify for the Class 3A tournament. The Vikings (24-5) are scheduled to take on Dyer County (22-12-1) in Tuesday’s opening round. Tennessee High has shown power with Andrew Dingus coming through with two home runs, and Evan Mutter and Ashton Leonard hitting one apiece in the Halls series.
Rylan Henard, Gage Graziano and Adyn Patlen have come through in big ways for Tennessee High at other times, while Payne Ladd has been the ace on the mound.
University High, which is making a fifth straight state tournament appearance, faces McKenzie (24-6) in Tuesday’s opening round.
TENNIS
There are plenty of opportunities to bring state tennis titles back to Johnson City with both the Science Hill and University High boys and girls teams qualifying for state, along with multiple individuals.
The Science Hill boys are scheduled to face Hendersonville on Tuesday in the Class AA semifinals. If they win, it’s likely a rematch with defending state champion Collierville, who defeated the Hilltoppers earlier in the season during the Science Hill Invitational.
Daniel Haddadin faces Ryan Leckrone in the boys’ singles quarterfinals on Thursday. Jackson Weems and Brayden Kennedy from Greeneville are Region 1-2A representatives in boys’ doubles.
University High takes on Chattanooga Arts & Sciences in Tuesday’s Class A semifinals. Also for the Bucs, Graham Mefford and Kyrylo Hnatusko take on Meigs County’s Ethan and Easton Meadows in the boys’ doubles quarterfinals on Thursday.
On the girls’ side, Science Hill is going after its second state title in three years. Leah McBride will try to win a state doubles title, teaming with Josi Reid, daughter of ETSU Hall of Fame tennis player Kim Toohey Reid. Ellyson Kovacs from Tennessee High is in the singles’ competition.
The University High girls face Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Lily Mefford, who made the state singles final for Unicoi County last season when UH didn’t field a team, is teaming with Jordan Havert in the girls’ doubles on Thursday.
TRACK & FIELD
The Class A/AA state championships are scheduled for Tuesday with the Class AAA championships on Thursday.
It’s the swan song for Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers, who has coached 17 state champions as well as the 2014 state cross country championship team and last year’s state runner-up track team. His girls 4x800 relay team of Ella Battel, Kamryn Wingfield, Sadie Honeycutt and Kerigan Lewis set a meet record at the recent Class AAA sectionals.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Luke Mussard leads the boys’ 4x800 team along with Dane Sullins, Caleb Hagood and Gavin Thomas. Mussard will also race for a state title in the 1,600 meters. Samantha Degrace is qualified in three events — the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.
Science Hill is particularly strong in the jumps with record-setting pole vaulter William Hagemeier, who cleared 15-feet-6 at the Class AAA sectionals. Emmett Watson went 23-4½ to win the long jump. He also set a new school record of 47.84 seconds in the 400.