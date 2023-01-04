GATE CITY — Daniel Boone settled things early Wednesday.
The Trailblazers scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 17-2 scoring run that stretched over the final two minutes of the opening quarter and the first 24 seconds of the second to lay the groundwork for a 74-53 interstate boys basketball win over Gate City.
Boone’s Jamar Livingston highlighted the big first-half scoring runs by putting up 24 of his game-high 30 points in the first two quarters of the game.
Peyton Long also was a big contributor in the scoring runs. He connected for four first-half 3-pointers, including three during the opening quarter.
“I thought Peyton Long was big, hitting some shots for us and it kind of takes the aspect of loading up on (Livingston) all the time,” Boone coach Chris Brown said.
Brown said Livingston has seen several types of defenses throughout the year, especially with different players being injured.
“We’re finally getting some guys back, and I think if we can get any kind of consistency in our lineup, playing with the same guys for more than one or two games, I think we can see a difference.,” he said.
Henry Hamlin came on strong in the second half for Boone (6-10), scoring all 14 of his points in the third and fourth quarters.
“Those guys come in in the morning every day. So it’s good to see the work pay off for them,” Brown said. “We know they’re capable. We need them to make shots. It just takes some stress off of Jamar. And he’ll give it up. I was pleased with what we saw tonight.”
PULLING AWAY
Gate City (4-6) battled back from an early-game 10-0 deficit to cut the Trailblazer lead to 12-9 with 3:56 to play in the first quarter. But Boone’s big scoring run to close out the period built a lead that Blue Devils could not eliminate.
Boone kept its lead at double digits throughout the second half.
Gate City cut the advantage to 62-48 with a little over five minutes to play, but that was as close as the Blue Devils could get.
Eli McMurray led Gate City’s scorers with 20 points, while Gunner Garrett finished with 12.
BOONE GIRLS TAKE THE WIN
In the girls game, things stayed close until Boone (12-4) used a late-game scoring run to pull away for a 63-53 win over the Lady Blue Devils (7-2).
Gate City held a 44-43 advantage after three quarters and led 47-45 early in the fourth before a 3-point shot from Andrea Flores with 7:02 left gave the Lady ‘Blazers a 48-47 lead and sparked an 11-0 Boone run that ended with a 56-47 advantage with 4:51 to play.
The two teams swapped points the rest of the way with Boone taking the victory.
Flores finished with 23 points for Boone, while Kyleigh Bacon added 19.
Gate City got 14 points from Braylin Steele, 13 from Lexie Ervin and 10 from Jaydyn Carico.