GATE CITY — Daniel Boone settled things early Wednesday.

The Trailblazers scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 17-2 scoring run that stretched over the final two minutes of the opening quarter and the first 24 seconds of the second to lay the groundwork for a 74-53 interstate boys basketball win over Gate City.

