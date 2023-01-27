Dobyns-Bennett’s Allison Salyer (12) shoots a jumper over a Greeneville defender during Friday night’s nonconference game at the Tribe Athletic Complex in Kingsport. The Lady Indians knocked off the Lady Greene Devils, the No. 6 team in Class 3A, 48-45.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Dante Oliver (20) tries to drive against Greeneville’s JD Woolsey during a nonconference game at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Friday night. D-B wore uniforms with the name and colors of Douglass High, which was the city’s African American school during the days of segregation. The Greene Devils squeaked by the Indians 61-60. Story on B1.
KINGSPORT — Greeneville senior guard Adjatay Dabbs put an end to Dobyns-Bennett’s six-game winning streak on Friday in nonconference boys basketball action at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Dabbs’ 16-foot running layup with 2.5 seconds left sunk the Indians 61-60. The Indians had a chance, but a long pass intended for Brady Stump ended up being a turnover with three-tenths of a second remaining.
Greeneville inbounded the ball and the horn sounded.
Dabbs split a double team to get off the shot. He finished with 19 points.
“Of all the times we’ve drawn something up in the huddle and it doesn’t work, we got one to work,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We wanted Adjatay to come off a stagger and try to get Trey (Thompson) underneath for a dump down. Adjatay got that and when he saw the gap, he took it. That’s just about wanting the ball and making a play.”
Senior point guard Dante Oliver made a pair of free throws to put the Tribe (14-9) on top 60-59 with 10.5 seconds left. Oliver finished with a game-high 27.
Stump, also a senior, scored 22, but the third piece of the Indians’ puzzle — Jonavan Gillespie — had a tough shooting night and managed just four points.
“I was pleased with our guys’ toughness down the stretch to battle back in it,” said D-B coach Chris Poore, whose squad wore commemorative Douglass High School jerseys in honor of the Model City’s longtime African American school. “There were several instances when you would think (Greeneville) was going to close it out.
“We got into a spot where we get one stop and win,” Poore added. “To be a good basketball team, you’ve got to come through when presented with those opportunities.”
Greeneville’s Isaac McGill played a key role as the primary defender on Oliver for a good portion of the night. McGill held the East Tennessee State signee without a 3-pointer until the fourth quarter.
“Isaac was the difference in the game and he made some big shots,” Woolsey said. “He made that big 3-pointer to start the third quarter and defensively he’s getting after it.”
The Greene Devils (13-9) won their third straight.
D-B GIRLS CLIP DEVILS
The Lady Indians pulled out a 48-45 decision to snap a three-game losing streak, halt Greeneville’s eight-game winning streak and hand the Lady Devils (17-6) their first loss of the new year.
D-B grabbed a key jump ball with three seconds left to all but seal the deal. Greeneville had one more look, but Lauren Bailey’s long pass was intercepted at midcourt and a Tribe celebration erupted.
“It had to be a low-scoring game and we had to control the tempo,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “I thought our kids did a great job of that and we guarded very well. I’m going to give the game ball to (D-B assistant coach Ryan) Robbins for coming up with an off-the-wall defensive scheme. What we did was the difference in the game.”
Bailey, who recently scored her 2,000th career point, had a game-high 21 to lead the Lady Devils.
Caroline Hill finished with 16 to lead the Tribe (8-16). Hannah Frye chipped in 12 points, including a crucial free throw with less than 10 seconds left that gave Kingsport a three-point advantage.
“We’ve talked about ownership and engagement,” Francis said. “(Greeneville) killed us on the boards down there and the kids executed tonight. I’m so proud of them.”
Each team shot 18-for-47 from the field, but Greeneville (17-6) — the state’s No. 6 Class 3A team — had 13 turnovers to D-B’s 11. The teams combined to go 11-for-27 from the free-throw line.