KINGSPORT — Greeneville senior guard Adjatay Dabbs put an end to Dobyns-Bennett’s six-game winning streak on Friday in nonconference boys basketball action at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

Dabbs’ 16-foot running layup with 2.5 seconds left sunk the Indians 61-60. The Indians had a chance, but a long pass intended for Brady Stump ended up being a turnover with three-tenths of a second remaining.

