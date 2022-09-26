Chris Poore

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett basketball coach Chris Poore.

On Monday in a press release, it was announced that Poore was selected as the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

