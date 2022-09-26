KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett basketball coach Chris Poore.
On Monday in a press release, it was announced that Poore was selected as the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
"Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more," said D-B Principal Dr. Chris Hampton. "He leads a staff of high quality coaches of character, runs a competitive and hardworking program, and is supportive of the youth of Kingsport. We also brought him to D-B to lead us to a state championship and he did that. He told us he would do that in the interview process and he delivered on a promise many thought would never happen. I am proud to call Coach Poore a colleague, friend, and member of the TRIBE!"
In the his first five seasons, Poore has a winning percentage of 78.03% with a total of 135 wins and 38 losses.
He has coached three district championships, two regional championships, five sectional appearances and one state championship.
Poore's most recent season resulted in the 2022 TSSAA Class 4-A state championship after a 69-60 overtime win over Bearden High School.
It was the school's first state championship since 1945.
"Chris Poore is very deserving of this honor," said Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk. "We all know it takes players to win games and especially to have the success we had as a boys basketball program last year, but our team believes in Coach Poore and he believes in our team. When you coach with the passion and knowledge that Chris exemplifies, your team will buy in and you will have success. Dobyns-Bennett is lucky to have him leading our players and I personally am appreciative of the time and effort he puts into our team."
"I am very honored to receive this award on behalf of our basketball program and our coaches," said Poore. "I am surrounded by great people and have the privilege of coaching great kids. Our players demonstrated leadership and made numerous personal sacrifices so the team could excel last season and it is exciting to see those sacrifices get rewarded. I am thankful to Kingsport for entrusting me with this position and feel blessed to serve our players, coaches, and community. Roll Tribe!"
Prior to coming to D-B in 2017, Poore served as head coach at Jefferson County for six seasons.
Poore’s playing and coaching career reflect a long history of success.
As a head coach, he led Jefferson County to their highest Associated Press state raking in school history, five straight district championship appearances, and qualified for the regional tournament six straight seasons.
His playing career included being named South Atlantic Conference First Team All-Conference and Scholar Athlete of the Year while at Tusculum College, as well as touring with the Harlem Globetrotters for two seasons as a member of the Washington Generals.