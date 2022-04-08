Every success story has a storybook ending.
The magical season that took the Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball team to the Class 4A state championship has been recognized by Tennessee legislators. The recognition came on the floor of the House of Representatives at the State Capitol in Nashville on Thursday in a ceremony before the legislative session began.
“Being here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our team and coaches alike,” said coach Chris Poore. “This is the memory that will be made. ... They will never forget this moment. It is truly exciting.”
Guard Jonavan Gillespie used one word to describe the feeling to be honored on the House floor. “Big,” he said. “Like really big. Super big.” After looking around, he said, “I can’t believe that I’m here, that our team is here.”
Representatives John Crawford and Bud Hulsey introduced the joint House-Senate resolution with Sen. Jon Lundberg to recognize the team for its accomplishments that culminated with a championship season.
“D-B had not won a state basketball championship since 1945,” Crawford noted. “This team lit a fire under the community. These aren’t just ball players. I wanted to see them recognized, not for just being great athletes and players, but also great students, too. We’re hoping they remember this moment for the rest of their lives.”
In remarks on the House floor, Hulsey noted the high bar set for students in Kingsport’s education system and how every student strives to get there. In this case, the resulting basketball championship, said Lundberg, should not be considered the ceiling of their careers. “This championship is the floor. ... It’s from this experience that future successes will be determined.”
Championship game MVP Jack Browder saved his praise for the fans. He paid tribute to the coaches and administrators, but told the legislators that “we as a team could not do what we did this season without the support of the Kingsport community. They came out to all of our games and we thank them for that.”
Poore told the legislators if this championship team is to be remembered for anything, it’s for breaking the social norm and the sacrificing of individual accolades for the betterment of the team. “They all sacrificed a lot to make us better,” he said. “That will be remembered of this team forever.”