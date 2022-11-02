Alpha Invitational Day 2 Game 4 Lexington, SC vs Dobyns-Bennett, TN

Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie sets up the play against Lexington during action in the inaugural Alpha Invitational at the Buck Van Huss Dome in Kingsport on Dec. 21, 2021.

 Todd Brase

KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit.

The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos