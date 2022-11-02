KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit.
The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
In last year’s inaugural version of the Alpha Invitational, eight teams battled it out in a two-day span.
Defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone and Volunteer represent Northeast Tennessee in the public schools bracket, which also includes Breathitt County of Jackson, Kentucky; Hopewell of Huntersville, North Carolina; Georgia’s Jonesboro; South Carolina’s Lexington; and West Virginia’s Morgantown.
“I am very excited for our team to compete in this tournament because it will both challenge and help prepare our players for our season ahead,” D-B coach Chris Poore said in a press release. “I am equally as excited as a basketball fan because I get to see the players and teams that are just fun to watch.”
In-state teams Brentwood Academy and Webb help fill the bracket for private schools. Moravian Prep of Hudson, North Carolina, and Word of God of Raleigh, North Carolina, round out the field.
Lexington’s Cam Scott, a 6-foot-5 five-star shooting guard and the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2024, is among the top players to watch. Since participating in last year’s Alpha Invitational, Scott has picked up 17 Division I offers, including one from Tennessee.
Isaac Ellis, a freshman point guard at Moravian Prep, has already received an offer from West Virginia. UT target and Brentwood Academy junior point guard Tyler Tanner is also part of the mix. Ditto for Vols commitment Freddie Dilioe, a 6-5 four-star shooting guard from Word of God.
Additional top prospects in the field are 6-7 four-star senior power forward and St. John’s commitment Brandon Gardner (Word of God), East Tennessee State commit Dante Oliver, who is a 6-5 combo guard from Dobyns-Bennett, and Samford pledge Lukas Walls, a senior shooting guard for Webb.
Slam dunk and 3-point contests appear on this year’s Alpha Invite itinerary.
The new Tribe Sports Complex is located at the former Sullivan North High School.
Tournament sponsors include Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Elite Manufacturing Services, Bank of Tennessee and Visit Kingsport. Media Sponsors are TriCitiesSports.com and ESPN Tri-Cities.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lincoln Aholt, Brentwood Academy (2023) — Bryan College, Sewanee
Anthony Breland, Brentwood Academy (2023) — Austin-Peay
Christin Collins, Breathitt County (2023) — Upike, Centre College
Cam Danser, Morgantown (2023) — West Virginia Tech
Brody Davis, Morgantown (2023) — Shepherd University
Freddie Dilione, Word of God (2023) — Committed to Tennessee
Derrick Eley, Hopewell (2024) — Western Carolina, Winthrop, RMU
Isaac Ellis, Moravian Prep (2026) — West Virginia
Brandon Gardner, Word of Good (2023) — Committed to St. John’s.
Garrison Kisner, Morgantown (2023) — Committed to West Liberty
Andrew Knittel, Volunteer (2023) — King, Covenant
Dre Moss, Brentwood Academy (2023) — Austin-Peay, Bryan College
Jayson Nixon, Brentwood Academy (2023) — Lincoln Memorial, Lee, Bard College
Dante Oliver, Dobyns-Bennett (2023) — Committed to East Tennessee State
Devon Rainey, Jonesboro (2023) — Committed to Miami, OH football
Cam Scott, Lexington (2024) - Tennessee, North Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Missouri
Malcolm Simmons, Jonesboro — Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss football offers
Austin Sperry, Breathitt County (2025) — Morehead State, California State, Eastern Kentucky
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy (2024) — Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Xavier, Belmont, Tennessee Tech, Hampton
Lukas Walls, Knox Webb (2023) — Committed to Samford University
Quay Watson, Hopewell (2024) — Murray State, Radford, App State, East Carolina, Charlote, Winthrop, Mount St. Mary’s.
Graham Worland, Moravian Prep (2023) - Radford
Sharron Young, Morgantown (2024) — Drexel, Radford, SE Louisiana, Mount St. Mary’s