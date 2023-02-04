FRANKLIN — Dobyns-Bennett placed third at the TSSAA Class AA wrestling duals on Saturday, the best showing ever for the Tribe.
The Indians beat Wilson Central 51-30 in the third-place match after losing to the Wildcats by a single point earlier in the day.
Max Norman, coming off an individual state championship last season, got the Indians off on the right foot at 160 pounds with a first-round pin of Camron Isabel. Jake Dempsey (170), Nik Burke (182) and Jimmy Taylor (195) kept the momentum going with pins for a 24-0 lead.
Garrett Crowder, who competed as a heavyweight, Mason Jakob (113) and Kennedy Watterson (120) clinched the victory for the Indians. Gavin Armstrong added another pin at 132, and Titus Norman won by decision at 126.
“It’s the first time in school history that we’ve placed in the state duals,” Tribe coach Wesley Idlette said. “We had a lot of kids step up. We opened the eyes to a lot teams across the state. I think a lot of people will know who Dobyns-Bennett is after this weekend.”
D-B prevailed 32-31 in the consolation semifinal with Summit.
Gavin Crowder got the first points for D-B with a pin of Thomas O’Leary at 160. Burke, Taylor, Garrett Crowder and Jakob also recorded pins. Max Norman won a 10-2 major decision. Cannon Mullins came through with a 6-0 decision over Patrick Brew at 145 to clinch the match.
The Indians edged Brentwood on a tiebreaker after the teams finished knotted at 36. D-B took the victory 18-10 on first points.
Mullins started the Tribe’s run with a 7-2 decision over the Bruins’ Andrew Donelson. Max Norman took just 34 seconds to pin Ryan Butler. Jakob, Watterson, Titus Norman and Crowder also added pinfalls. Nik Burke came through with a sudden victory.
In the day’s opening match, the Indians lost 31-30 to Wilson Central.
Max Norman highlighted D-B’s efforts with a pin of Camron Isabel in 51 seconds and Jakob was even faster, pinning Eliam Sanders in 43. Watterson also scored a first-round fall, Armstrong took a 7-1 decision over Paul Johnson, and Titus Norman, Burke and Jimmy Taylor all won sudden victories.
“I told the kids today that every single point was going to matter and we saw that in our matches,” Idlette said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of the effort our kids gave today.”