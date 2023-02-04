Dobyns-Bennett

Dobyns-Bennett went 3-1 and finished third in the TSSAA Class AA wrestling duals Saturday in Franklin.

 Contributed

FRANKLIN — Dobyns-Bennett placed third at the TSSAA Class AA wrestling duals on Saturday, the best showing ever for the Tribe.

The Indians beat Wilson Central 51-30 in the third-place match after losing to the Wildcats by a single point earlier in the day.

