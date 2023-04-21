The district tournaments are just weeks away, and Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge are sharpening their tennis skills.
YOUTH SERVING TRIBE
The Indians, who are coached by the father-daughter duo of Reedy and Kaelin Toney, are participating in the Hilltopper Invitational this weekend in Johnson City. The boys and girls took on Siegel in a couple of Friday morning matches.
The D-B boys appear to be in a prime spot to finish in the top two in district play after an earlier 9-0 win over Tennessee High. The Indians lost to Science Hill 7-2 on Monday, but freshman sensation Emery Corpstein won at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
“Emery has won all of his matches,” Reedy Toney said. “What a nice addition he has been, as well as Adam Fields, who is another freshman. What a delight to have a guy ready to play high school as soon as he starts."
Sam Barbour, described by coaches as a senior team leader, gives the Tribe more good singles play at No. 2.
Reedy Toney likes the singles mix with Aiden Ponasik at No. 3, Adam Fields at No. 4, and Rishab Dey and Noah Meade rounding out the starting lineup.
“By beating Tennessee High, it hit me that we’re better than I first thought,” he said. “We’re better down the lineup than I thought. Our 1-2-3, I kind of knew, but our 4-5-6 players came through. We can out-team some of these teams. When I look at the team, 1 through 6, I like it.”
Head coach Kaelin Toney said the girls' lineup features solid play throughout.
Vivyah Li and Allison Fields played No. 1 at times for D-B last season, but Klaire Lang showed so much improvement this year that she became the team's top-ranked singles player.
“Klaire and Vivyah are both seniors who have shown a ton of improvement over their four years,” Kaelin Toney said. “They’re both hustling, playing before practice, after practice, on the weekends. They work so hard and it shows.”
Sydney Spillett played at No. 3 against Siegel, and Marilee Hull, Addison England and Vicky Li filled out the singles lineup. Fields, still one of D-B’s top players, teamed with England at doubles.
The biggest obstacle the Lady Indians face are state-championship level teams at Science Hill and Tennessee High. The Lady ’Toppers won the state title in 2021 and the Lady Vikings were state runners-up last season.
Still, the Lady Indians are competitive.
“We lost 3-6 to Tennessee High, but we were really close in a couple of those matches,” Kaelin Toney said. “We were right with them, just fell a little short. But I’m really proud of this year’s team. They’ve done a lot of work and have come together as a team.”
ON THE PROWL
West Ridge scored a pair of 9-0 victories over Volunteer on Tuesday.
Its top-three boys singles players — Grayson Manis, Elijah Hood and Spencer Manis — all scored 8-0 pro-set victories. Finn Hounshell, competing at No. 4, rolled to an 8-1 win.
Grayson Manis teamed with Carter Frew at No. 1 doubles to earn an 8-0 win, and Cameron Easler and Abram Whitfield prevailed at No. 2.
On the girls’ side, Chloe Campbell, Kirra Correll and Olivia Nothangel pulled out 8-4 wins in the top-three singles matches. Daphnie Lucas scored an 8-0 shutout at No. 4, and Sydney Fischer and Heidi Kasten each posted 8-1 victories.
Angelina Kerney teamed with Nothangel at No. 1 doubles. Casey Wampler and Faith Wilson formed the No. 2 doubles team.