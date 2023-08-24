Dobyns-Bennett’s football team won’t be accused of playing a light schedule.
The Tribe’s Week 2 opponent isn’t another 6A school, but rather a 4A program that’s won 23 straight regular-season games. The Indians (0-1) welcome Greeneville (1-0) for their home opener at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Friday. The locally televised game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
And the TV timeouts might be a necessity this week because of the anticipated heat index, which caused several local teams to push back their kickoff times. But D-B coach Joey Christian isn’t worried about his team’s ability to adapt to the heat.
“I think that’s much ado about nothing,” he said. “We’ve had our kids outside since May, so they’re used to it. They’re acclimated to it. You take precautions in practice because you do want to err on the side of caution when you’re dealing with kids’ futures.”
OFFENSE MORE SETTLED
Will Hurd established himself as the Indians’ QB1 during their season opener at Farragut. He overcame an early interception to throw for 172 yards with the game-tying 43-yard strike to Rome Pruitt late.
“I’m proud of Will and how he responded,” Christian said. “It didn’t end the way he wanted it to, but Will came back and showed that he’s able to make some plays and do some things there.”
And with the help of its ground game, D-B possessed the ball 10 minutes more than the Admirals.
Hurd helped there too, averaging 3.9 yards on 10 attempts. Brayden Simpson gained 8½ yards per carry.
“Brayden ran the hardest I’ve ever seen him run,” said Christian, also acknowledging he hopes to get Peyton Franklin more involved this week after his 17-yard night. “That wasn’t anything Peyton did or didn’t do … thought our offensive line at times did a great job, able to kind of dent the front.”
Led by coach Eddie Spradlen, Greeneville’s defensive unit allowed just 174 total yards — 95 rushing — in last week’s 28-7 win at Tennessee High.
The Greene Devils base out of a four-man front anchored by Zac Chrisman, who can play on the line or at linebacker. Fellow senior Amanuel Dickson — who holds Division I offers from Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, UT Martin, Wofford, Richmond and Charlotte — leads the linebacking corps. Senior Charles Dabney and junior Carson Quillen, a Virginia Tech baseball commit known for stopping Dobyns-Bennett’s late 2-point attempt in last year’s meeting, return to the secondary.
D-B DEFENSE vs. GREENEVILLE OFFENSE
Prior to Farragut’s winning 87-yard drive, the Tribe held the Admirals to just 122 total yards. Nikolas McVey sacked quarterback Cam Duncan twice, and Kaden Kulbacki added one to go with his team-high 14 tackles. Branson Carswell made 10 stops.
“Nik’s a ballplayer, just absolutely destroys blocks,” Christian said. “Cooper Martin up front, too, he really excelled.”
Safety Nigel Vidale, who left with an injury during Farragut’s winning drive, is questionable for this week. But sophomore Zabian Goodwin earned praise from Christian for his efforts in Vidale’s place.
The Indians face a Greeneville offense that isn’t flashy but is nevertheless effective. Having backed up Brady Quillen the past three years, Corbin Cannon has finally stepped into the spotlight. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns at Tennessee High.
“(Cannon) does a very good job at the zone read,” Christian said. “They love the over routes, the deeper slants, digs and intermediate routes, nothing secret. The secret is usually just who they throw the ball to.”
Carson Quillen caught two of Cannon’s TD passes and the other went to Aa’Darian Samples. Those two combined for 200 yards receiving. Dickson led the Greene Devils in rushing with 52 yards on 13 attempts.
BEEN A WHILE
D-B and Greeneville haven’t traditionally played every year, so the Devils’ five-game winning streak is somewhat misleading. D-B won 31 of the first 35 in the series.
Much has changed since D-B last beat Greeneville, though. Look no further than the date of that 29-7 triumph at J. Fred Johnson Stadium: Sept. 7, 2001. Scott Butler quarterbacked the Indians to that victory, throwing for 137 yards with a touchdown to Matt Miller. Chase Flanary, Jacob McMillan and Butler each ran for a TD.