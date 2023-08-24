TAYLOR

Dobyns-Bennett’s Tylen Taylor runs after catching a pass from Will Hurd during the season opener at Farragut.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

Dobyns-Bennett’s football team won’t be accused of playing a light schedule.

The Tribe’s Week 2 opponent isn’t another 6A school, but rather a 4A program that’s won 23 straight regular-season games. The Indians (0-1) welcome Greeneville (1-0) for their home opener at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Friday. The locally televised game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

