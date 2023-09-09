DANDRIDGE — Omarian Mills won’t soon forget his final game, or his final carry against Dobyns-Bennett’s football team.
The Jefferson County senior running back rushed for 208 yards on 29 carries, the last clinching the Patriots’ 25-14 win over D-B at Leroy Shannon Field in Friday’s lightning-delayed game.
Mills, a two-time 1,000 yard rusher, is on his way to a third such campaign. One play after a D-B punt, Mills took the handoff and darted 83 yards to the house with 3:24 to play, giving Jefferson County (3-1, 2-0 Region 1-6A) the winning score and the inside track to the regional championship.
“That’s what we practice our butt off and come out here every day for,” Patriots coach Spencer Riley said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us.”
Jefferson County dominated the ground game 219-64 but didn’t shy away from airing it out. Mason Henderson completed 12 of 16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. His 53-yard toss to Bryson Letterman brought the Patriots within 14-12 in the third quarter. Letterman caught five passes for 136 yards.
Henderson’s second TD pass came on fourth-and-4 at the D-B 6, when he hit running back Shawn Jackson on a rollout for the score and an 18-14 lead.
Jefferson County drove 78 yards in 10 plays on its opening drive, capped by Skylar Thomas’ 18-yard touchdown run.
THIRD-DOWN WOES
Dobyns-Bennett (1-2, 1-1) kept the Patriots in check most of the game. Eventually the defense wore down after its offense couldn't stay on the field, going 2-for-13 on third down.
“We left them out there, couldn’t get first downs,” D-B coach Joey Christian said.
In fact, the defense provided D-B’s first score. One play after Ethan Cline’s 41-yard punt landed at the Patriots' 2, Nikolas McVey recovered a Jefferson County fumble in the end zone to put D-B up 7-6.
The Indians’ only scoring drive covered 51 yards in 10 plays, giving the visitors a 14-6 halftime lead. After finding Mason Kerkhoff for 19 yards on fourth-and-14, Will Hurd scored on a 2-yard keeper. Hurd went 9-for-29 for 90 yards, with Keldan Mullins catching three for 38. Brayden Simpson rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries, and Peyton Franklin ran seven times for 38.
ANOTHER DELAY
Friday’s kickoff was delayed by 2 hours, 40 minutes because of lightning, finally kicking off at 9:40.
UP NEXT
The Indians host Asheville, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. on Friday.
