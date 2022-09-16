Can West Ridge slow the Dobyns-Bennett freight train?
Through the first four weeks of high school football season, the Indians (4-0) have been rolling over opponents. David Crockett was the latest victim, the Tribe coming away with a 49-6 victory last week. Still, West Ridge (1-2) isn’t a team the Indians are taking lightly.
D-B coach Joey Christian noted that Friday’s 7 p.m. Region 1-6A matchup at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex is a huge home game for the Wolves. With that in mind, the Indians know it’s key to get off to a fast start.
“This is going to be their Super Bowl,” Christian said. “The fact the Tribe is going to roll in, that’s going to be a big deal. We need to create some momentum and keep it from getting on their side. They do a good job of creating momentum for themselves because they run the power offense with the traps and then the sweeps. If you aren’t playing your technique right, they will get under your pads and knock you off. It can become a snowball of 3, 4, 5 yards.”
The D-B avalanche is averaging nearly 41 points while giving up a mere five per game.
West Ridge coach Justin Hilton knows it’s a daunting task for his young team against an experienced squad.
And while the Wolves are coming off tough losses to Daniel Boone and Science Hill ahead of their bye week, Hilton said he sees a lot of improvement.
“The numbers aren’t going to reflect it because the defenses we’ve played have been good, but our quarterback has improved,” Hilton said of sophomore Trey Frazier. “Our offensive line, we have five guys who haven’t started until this year, but I’ve seen improvement in our line. Our running backs — Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant — have shined at times. We need all that to jell together this week.”
D-B’s defenders, meanwhile, are aggressive in going after the ball and much of that is because of the play up front. Chris Harris, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior end, has been a matchup nightmare for offensive tackles and Nicholas McVey in the middle is game-changing, Christian said.
“I’m mesmerized with Nicholas McVey. Block destruction doesn’t even accurately describe what he does. You see the offensive linemen’s bodies and shoulders going back,” Christian said. “It’s like a standing eight count in boxing the way he’s wearing them out.
“Our whole defense has been playing so hard and so smart. Our sacks are up from last year. They’ve been able to take our game plans and stop the top plays the other team has.”
TRIBE OFFENSE vs. WOLVES DEFENSE
Jake Carson, Dobyns-Bennett’s 6-6 senior quarterback, has been picking apart defenses. Carson has completed 72.6% of his passes for 872 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jonavan Gillespie has 22 catches for 375 yards, and Peyton Franklin out of the backfield and Hayden Russell at receiver also have been productive.
Still employing a running-back-by-committee approach, the Indians have four backs — Brayden Simpson, Franklin, Peyton Brooks and Hayden Jobe — with more than 100 yards.
All this happens behind a line manned by Ryder Brown, Gavin Commerford, Carson Christian, Will Ford and John Teboe and creates challenges for opposing defenses.
“We have to put Carson in situations he’s uncomfortable and cover their guys to prevent the explosive plays,” Hilton said. “Their line is so good where they can run it. They’ve not been challenged these last few games so they’ve been able to work on whatever they’ve needed to improve.”
Standouts in West Ridge’s 4-2 defense have included Carson Abbott on the line, Dylan Joyner at linebacker and Bryant at safety on the back end.
The off week gave West Ridge time to go back to the fundamentals and for some guys to get healthy. There has been a special emphasis on special teams after some early-season struggles.
Hilton noted the Wolves have to play well in all three phases or they could be in for a long night.
It is the second meeting between the schools. The Indians won 28-14 last season.