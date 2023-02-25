MORRISTOWN — Dobyns-Bennett’s Motown mastery continued Saturday night. Senior point guard Brady Stump saw to it.
Stump's 21-point effort kept the Indians’ basketball season alive, helping Dobyns-Bennett take down Morristown East 63-50 in the Region 1-4A quarterfinals at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
The defending state champion Indians (20-10) return to the Tribe Athletic Complex on Tuesday for the region semifinals to face Morristown West, a 66-61 winner over District 1-4A tournament champion West Ridge.
Coincidentally, Saturday’s contest in Morristown featured the regular season 1-4A and 2-4A regular-season champs, both of whom suffered upset losses in their district tournaments.
“That was kind of a wakeup point,” Stump said. “We had to regroup. All week we’ve just been trying to prepare ourselves to get back to where we were last year and play in a state tournament.”
Stump certainly showed his desire for a return trip to Murfreesboro, scoring 14 second-half points. He buried an off-balance 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter for a 47-32 lead before making a reverse layup and two free throws.
The Indians led 55-47 with 2:06 left after Carter Gilliam’s 3-pointer for East. Charlie McHugh, Jonavan Gillespie and Dace Potts all made transition layups over the final two minutes to put away the game.
KYLE KEEPS ‘CANES ALIVE
Junior guard Kyle Cloninger scored a game-high 28 points to lead Morristown East (17-15). But D-B held the rest of the Hurricanes to six points or fewer.
Cloninger rallied East from an early 11-2 deficit, scoring the go-ahead layup for a 14-13 lead in the second quarter. But Dante Oliver and McHugh each hit 3-pointers to put the Indians ahead for good.
“Eli (Day) did a great job hedging ball screens on Cloninger,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “Kyle is a good player. We didn’t want to give too much help on him because of the way he facilitates, and he shoots the ball so well from a lot of different spots … we stayed true to our assignments and made sure we didn’t jump at the first guy who made a shot.”
McHugh scored 12 points and Gillespie had 11. Oliver, McHugh and Stump each hit two 3s.
REGION RUN
Saturday marked Dobyns-Bennett’s seventh straight region tournament win, three coming against Morristown East. It also improved D-B to 7-1 against the Hurricanes under Poore, including five straight wins in region tournaments.
UP NEXT
D-B and Morristown West tip off at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s Region 1-4A semifinals at the Tribe Athletic Complex.