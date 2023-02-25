MORRISTOWN — Dobyns-Bennett’s Motown mastery continued Saturday night. Senior point guard Brady Stump saw to it.

Stump's 21-point effort kept the Indians’ basketball season alive, helping Dobyns-Bennett take down Morristown East 63-50 in the Region 1-4A quarterfinals at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.

