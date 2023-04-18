KINGSPORT — For the second year in a row, former Dobyns-Bennett sprinter Darwin Bond was knocked down a peg during the annual Big 11 Conference track and field championships presented by Associated Orthopaedics.
On Tuesday at the Crowe-Coughenour Track, Science Hill junior Emmett Watson electrified the crowd with a scintillating 400-meter dash, turning in a time of 48.70 — a personal best by nearly two seconds — and beating the meet record that had been held by the Tribe legend since 1970.
The record in the 400 was the second leg of Watson’s sprint triple crown Tuesday. He won both the 100 (10.93) and the 200 (22.11) and, for his fourth victory of the day, took the long jump with a leap of 21-11.
“I was really just trying to go out there and win,” Watson said. “I really wasn’t aiming for the record or anything.
“It feels awesome to break a record that had stood for that long, especially one by someone that was an Olympian.”
Last season, Greeneville’s Jaden Stevenson took down another long-held Bond record. Stevenson topped his 200 mark from 1968.
HAGEMEIER SHINES
One vault made a ton of area history for Science Hill’s William Hagemeier.
The junior’s meet-record pole vault of 15 feet reset his own school mark and broke the all-time Northeast Tennessee outdoor record by University High’s Devon Wade (14-6½, 2013).
“It’s been a long time in the making and I’m just so glad that it finally happened,” Hagemeier said. “I’ve been working really hard for a while to get it. At the end of the day, it was actually not a great vault. Technique-wise, it was not great and I was not sure I was going to be over it until I started on the way down.”
His clearance also ranks him third in the state. He is the first vaulter from Northeast Tennessee to achieve the mark for either indoors or outdoors.
“Hopefully, I can be the first one over 16 feet, too,” Hagemeier said.
TRIBE SWEEPS TEAM TITLES
D-B swept the team titles for the seventh consecutive time and longtime Tribe coach Bob Bingham tied the late Tom Coughenour for the most coaching wins in the history of the boys’ meet, which dates to 1929.
“Tying Tom is pretty big and that just means I’ve been doing it for a long time,” Bingham said. “Tom brought me along and he really was my mentor. There’s not a classier person to walk this earth than Tom Coughenour and tie his record is truly special.”
The boys racked up 203 points for their 73rd title. The Tribe girls tallied 186 points for their 26th win. The girls’ streak is the longest in conference meet history and Bingham’s 13th win as a coach.
DEGRACE’S BIG DAY
Samantha Degrace made the best of ideal conditions. The D-B junior had one of the best days in recent memory, winning the high jump with a school record-tying bound of 5-6.
Degrace came back a few minutes later and won the 100-meter hurdles in a stellar 14.86 seconds, besting her own school record and becoming the first area female hurdler to dip under 15 seconds since Jennifer Cannon in 2012.
“It feels pretty good to get into the 14s and I’m just hoping to get faster,” Degrace said. “I didn’t expect to get the high jump today. If I would’ve jumped again, I probably could’ve gotten better, to be honest.”
Degrace also won the long jump (16-10½) and the 300 hurdles (48.16).
MUSSARD DISTANCE TRIPLE
D-B star distance runner Luke Mussard won the distance triple crown: the 800 (1:57.61), 1,600 (4:28.90) and 3,200 (9:39.13) titles. Mussard also ran a leg on the Tribe’s winning 4x800 relay (8:11.28).
He is the first runner to complete the individual distance triple since Science Hill’s Jeb Jones in 2018.
After a little bit of a late start, Mussard is starting to round into shape and is ready to run a fast mile at this weekend’s Carolina Distance Carnival outside Raleigh, North Carolina.
“It was a hard workout today and I’ve really been putting some good weeks together,” he said. “It’s just a consistency thing and everything is starting to come together.”
OTHER MEET RECORDS
The day started record fashion when the Daniel Boone 4x800 relay of Ella Battel, Sadie Honeycutt, Kerigan Lewis and Kamryn Wingfield broke the meet record (Science Hill, 2015) by running a 9:46.73.
Tennessee High pole vaulter Fairyn Meares, a sophomore, tied the meet record at 10-6. She matched D-B’s Kelina Strickland and Science Hill’s Savannah Hirst from 2015.
“I felt really good about my vault today,” Meares said. “The pole was moving great and the weather was great. I really just put it all out there.”
DOUBLE WINNERS
D-B thrower Olyvia Fleming took home gold in the shot put (35-4½) and discus (108-10). Teammate Brayden Simpson swept the hurdling titles, taking the 110 in 14.96 and the 300 in 40.64.
Volunteer’s Taylor Castle took home gold in the 400 (1:00.93) and 200 (26.09).