Daniel Boone's Angel Gongora (8) and Andrew Louder (7) work to keep the ball from Dobyns-Bennett's Bryson Broadwater (9) during Tuesday's District 1-3A semifinal match at Indian Highland Park in Kingsport. Broadwater scored two goals in the Indians' win.
Daniel Boone's Angel Gongora (8) and Andrew Louder (7) work to keep the ball from Dobyns-Bennett's Bryson Broadwater (9) during Tuesday's District 1-3A semifinal match at Indian Highland Park in Kingsport. Broadwater scored two goals in the Indians' win.
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett took a while to get going, but the Indians finally pulled through to beat Daniel Boone in Tuesday’s late District 1-3A soccer semifinal at Indian Highland Park.
The host Indians got two second-half goals and an assist from Bryson Broadwater in a 4-1 win over the Trailblazers.
Dobyns-Bennett (13-2-3) will face Science Hill, an 8-2 winner over David Crockett in the early semifinal, in Thursday’s championship match at 7 p.m.
The Indians had to overcome a Boone strategy of packing in the defense through a scoreless first half. D-B enjoyed a 24-2 shot advantage but took only 10-2 in shots on goal.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Daniel Boone. They were organized in the back,” Tribe coach Tom LaGuardia said. “They did a great job of forcing us to play wide. We tried to come out with a little urgency at halftime. We had some people step up for us, especially Bryson Broadwater.”
Broadwater finally got the Indians on the scoreboard with a penalty kick in the first minute of the second half. Five minutes later, D-B appeared to be in control after Grayson Cunningham’s goal in the 46th minute.
Boone (8-9-1) had other plans, however. Isaac Lizotte scored in the 51st minute off an assist from Feliz Delgado. A pair of leaping saves by goalkeeper Samuel Randall kept the Trailblazers within one score.
The Indians kept the pressure on and in the 59th minute, Broadwater had a thunderous kick right outside the left side of the box — off Camden Honaker's perfectly placed ball — for a goal.
Broadwater’s passing skills were on display later. He got the ball to Gavin Farmer, who found the back of the net in the 76th for the final goal.
“We needed something to boost the whole team,” Broadwater said of his second-half scoring. “We wanted a couple of goals under us. We had to keep on fighting for the goals to fall.
"Their game plan was to pack the box and get us on counterattacks. But we had some good experience, as that’s how they played the first two times we played them. We knew we had to step up and fight through it.”
Boone faced multiple challenges, including a short turnaround after defeating West Ridge 3-2 in an overtime match on Monday night.
“We focused on the spirit of the game and keeping up the team energy,” Trailblazers coach Michael Louter said. “It came yesterday, of course, in the overtime game we had, and today I thought they maintained very well for the ability we had.
“The goal we had felt great. For where we are, we can’t win the big games, but we can celebrate the little wins. I feel great about the season. The games we should have won, we won and we built a lot for the sport.”
COMING UP
LaGuardia said he believes it will take a strong effort to beat Science Hill, which won the teams' last matchup on penalty kicks.
“We’re going to have to be sharper than we were tonight. Science Hill looked good in that first game,” he said. “When it’s Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, it comes down to who outworks the other team.”