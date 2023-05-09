KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett took a while to get going, but the Indians finally pulled through to beat Daniel Boone in Tuesday’s late District 1-3A soccer semifinal at Indian Highland Park.

The host Indians got two second-half goals and an assist from Bryson Broadwater in a 4-1 win over the Trailblazers.

