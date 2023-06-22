KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett football coach Joey Christian has shown he’ll use multiple quarterbacks if necessary.
Tribe fans might see three or more this fall.
So far, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut favorite to replace the graduated Jake Carson, who threw for 1,805 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions last season. Noah Blankenship, who alternated with Carson in 2021 and threw for 102 yards in 2022, has also walked the stage.
Of the three front-runners for the starting job, senior Will Hurd is the only one who played at D-B last fall. Playing mainly slot receiver, Hurd caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown his junior year.
“He certainly understands the offense,” Christian said. “He does a good job. We’re counting on him and trust him to make the right decisions.”
The other two signal-callers transferred to D-B over the offseason: senior Gib Maupin from Elizabethton and junior Austin Sykes from Union.
All three give the Indians a dual threat behind center.
“Our offense is very complex at the quarterback position,” Christian said. “We’re looking for somebody who will win the trust of the team and the coaches, to step up and be the man.
“If they can show they’re trustworthy and can protect the football, we’ll play as many people at every position that we can trust.”
BATTLES ACROSS THE BOARD
The quarterback position wasn’t the only one affected by graduation. Three of Dobyns-Bennett’s top four wide receivers from last year are gone, too.
In fact, D-B’s top returning receiver statistically is junior running back Peyton Franklin. Catching mainly screens and check-down option routes, Franklin had 15 catches for 238 yards and four touchdowns last fall, in addition to his 459 yards and six TDs rushing.
But the Indians have another threat who’s drawing attention from college teams: tight end Keldan Mullins, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior. Last fall, Mullins grabbed 10 passes for 124 yards and a score.
“He’s going to be a matchup nightmare,” Christian said. “He can run with some of the defensive backs, but he’ll be so much bigger than they are.”
Seniors Mason Kerkhoff and Dustin Freeman, juniors Rome Pruitt and Tylen Taylor, and sophomore Tegan Begley return at wideout. The Indians also added transfer Amari Maddox to their arsenal.
Senior Brayden Simpson returns to the backfield after rushing for a team-high 673 yards with four touchdowns last fall.
UP NEXT
After the dead period, Dobyns-Bennett will host two 7-on-7s on July 11 and 13.
D-B kicks off the regular season Aug. 18 at Farragut.