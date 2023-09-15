KINGSPORT — From the opening play, things felt back to normal for Dobyns-Bennett’s football team. Kaden Kulbacki was just getting started, too.
He and the Tribe defense pitched a shutout after Asheville’s second touchdown. And the offense took advantage, scoring 34 unanswered points to defeat the Cougars 41-16 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Friday night.
For the first time all season, the Indians (2-2) scored first. Asheville quarterback Meek Slydell dropped back to throw on the game’s opening play. But he never got the chance after Kulbacki stripped the ball and recovered it in the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.
“Kaden plays so hard, man, such a great kid,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “We put a lot on his shoulders, getting us lined up and things like that. Couldn’t have happened to a better kid.”
Kulbacki made three stops for loss and recovered two fumbles, the second also leading to a D-B touchdown in the third quarter.
WELCOME BACK, WILL
After watching D-B's first two drives from the sideline, senior quarterback Will Hurd reentered in the second quarter to direct the offense.
The impact was immediate, especially after Tray Windham’s 60-yard kickoff return. Down 16-7 with minus-1 yard of total offense, the Tribe scored in four plays. Brayden Simpson carried three straight times, setting up Hurd’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Keldan Mullins for a 16-13 halftime deficit.
”We looked good offensively when Will came back in; I’m really proud of him,” Christian said. “He responded to a little adversity, did a real good job of preparation this week and did a very fine job when he got in there.”
Hurd, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards, later tossed a pair of touchdowns to Tegan Begley to build a 34-16 cushion.
The first came after Kulbacki’s second fumble recovery at the Asheville 23-yard line. Begley, seeing his first action since Week 1, caught a quick out and eluded defenders for a 19-yard score. Hurd launched a 42-yard touchdown to Begley early in the fourth quarter.
”Tegan’s a heck of a player,” Christian said. “We’ve got to get the football in his hands more.”
RUNNING FREE
Simpson — who rushed 13 times for 58 yards and a late 1-yard touchdown — and Peyton Franklin guided D-B down the field on its opening drive of the third quarter. Branson Carswell’s 1-yard score put the Indians up to stay at 20-16.
Franklin gained 64 yards on eight attempts, and Windham ran twice for 35 on D-B’s final drive. The Indians held a 162-60 rushing advantage.
“We needed that,” Christian said. “We were finally able to get some holes and get a push up front.”
COUGARS CLAW AHEAD
Asheville (1-3) took nearly 10 minutes to complete its first scoring drive, which ended with a 5-yard scamper by Kyheem Plummer. CJ Morgan, who had six catches for 44 yards, added the 2-point try.
Tylen Taylor blocked a field goal to end Asheville’s next possession, but Noah Shaw blocked the Indians’ ensuing punt to set up the next score. Meek Slydell launched a 23-yard fade to Jeremiah Jones for the touchdown two plays later, and Tre Codrington caught Josh Ellis’ halfback pass for the conversion and a 16-7 lead.
Slydell went 17-for-23 for 160 yards, throwing an interception to Amari Maddox just before halftime, while Plummer ran 17 times for 56 yards.
UP NEXT
D-B welcomes conference rival Morristown East for Homecoming on Friday, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
