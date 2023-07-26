Max Norman’s wrestling résumé at the national level just got even better.
The rising junior at Dobyns-Bennett took the podium twice in the U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals — the world’s largest wrestling competition with a record-breaking 7,134 entries this year. Norman placed second in the 16U freestyle and third in 16U Greco-Roman at the Fargo, North Dakota, tournament.
And this came just four months after Norman had won the NHSCA High School Nationals championship in the 160-pounds division, following his TSSAA state title.
Not until the quarterfinals did anyone last the entire time against Norman in the 16U freestyle championships. He pinned Virginia’s Victor Smith in 1:26 before winning by tech fall in the next three rounds. He needed just 25 seconds against Nebraska’s Jack Sherrell (10-0), 2:35 against Pennsylvania’s Gavin Cole (14-4) and 1:05 to defeat Indiana’s Griffin Van Tichelt (12-1).
South Dakota’s Keenan Sheridan came up short 15-8 against Norman, who reached the title bout after scoring the fall on Minnesota’s Bradley Rodriguez-Little in 1:58.
Norman’s only roadblock proved to be Illinois’ Aaron Stewart, who won the 16U freestyle championship by tech fall before edging Norman 4-3 in the 16U Greco-Roman semifinals.
Until that point, Norman hadn’t encountered much resistance in the Greco-Roman championships. He’d opened with back-to-back tech fall wins over New York’s Griff LaPlante (11-0) and Oregon’s Travis Hull (8-0).
And Norman followed that with three straight pins to reach the semis — scoring the fall on Kansas’ Brady Martin (3:13), Illinois’ Isaac Clauson (0:59) and Pennsylvania’s Owen Woll (1:18).
After winning by tech fall 8-0 over Utah’s Ben Smith, Norman took a 4-3 decision over Kentucky’s Lucas Ricketts in the third-place bout.