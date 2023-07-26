NORMAN

Dobyns-Bennett wrestler Max Norman (right) takes on Kentucky’s Lucas Ricketts in the Greco-Roman third-place bout of the U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals at Fargo, N.D.

 SEWrestle/Contributed Photo

Max Norman’s wrestling résumé at the national level just got even better.

The rising junior at Dobyns-Bennett took the podium twice in the U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals — the world’s largest wrestling competition with a record-breaking 7,134 entries this year. Norman placed second in the 16U freestyle and third in 16U Greco-Roman at the Fargo, North Dakota, tournament.

