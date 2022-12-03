Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard

Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard finished 179th at the Nike Cross National cross country meet on Saturday in Portland, Ore. He covered the 5-kilometer course at Glendoveer Golf Course in 17:00.6. 

 File photo

PORTLAND, Ore. — On a blustery day at the 17th Nike Cross National cross country meet at Glendoveer Golf Golf Course, Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard — and much of the rest of the field — had a tough day at the office.

One of the deepest fields on record boasted five boys runners with personal bests of 4:01 or better in the mile as well as more than 35 individual state champions.

