Dobyns-Bennett senior Autumn Headrick has recorded personal bests in nearly every distance that she’s competed. Headrick and the Lady Indians go to Hendersonville this week for the state cross country meet.
KINGSPORT — Whenever Autumn Headrick sets a goal, she reaches for the stars.
The Dobyns-Bennett senior runner is making her fourth straight appearance at the TSSAA cross country meet this week in Hendersonville, but it’s the first time the Lady Indians have gone as a team since winning the championship in 2019.
“I do well with my postseason races, but it’s always much harder when I have to go to that starting line alone,” Headrick said.
And there’s more to come for Headrick, who committed to Alabama over the weekend.
The Crimson Tide captured the Southeastern Conference women’s title for the first time since 1987. The win Saturday snapped Arkansas’ nine-year stranglehold on the league.
“I always felt like that when the coaches called or I met with them that I wasn’t nervous like I was with some of the others,” Headrick said of Alabama. “When I finally met the team, I felt comfortable and I felt like I would fit in.”
In addition to a great cross country and track program, Alabama offers Headrick’s intended major of aerospace engineering.
“Not that many places have that specific major and it’s really close to Huntsville,” she said. “I would like to work for NASA or SpaceX at some point. I’ve always had an interest in space. Math and science have been my favorite subjects in school for a while.”
Headrick is the last member of the D-B state championship team that included seniors Sasha Neglia, Emma Russum, Julianna McReynolds and Gracie Allen. All four are still running in college and succeeding.
“I loved being a part of that team and it felt great to be able to learn from all of these older girls,” Headrick said. “They were so accepting of me immediately. I was a scared little freshman. I had a place on the team where I was actually scoring and to make a difference on that state team was something that I had not quite expected.”
Sometimes, being at the top can be a lonely place, and Headrick knows that all too well. She’s been the low stick for the Tribe for the past three seasons and has gone to the big dance the last two times as an individual.
“It does get lonely during workouts because I’ll be doing them alone or with the boys team,” Headrick said. “It was really hard my sophomore year. I finally reached a place where I’m comfortable with it. When I was a sophomore, no one came back to the team except me.”
Headrick’s recruiting took her to nearly every corner of the country. She also made visits to the University of Portland in Oregon, Loyola in Chicago and UAB, among others.
“When I started the recruiting process, my mom told me that she wanted me to see everywhere that I wanted to see,” Headrick said. “She wanted me to consider how far places really were. When I started talking to those really faraway places, she was always very encouraging.”
Headrick does not go into Friday’s state championship as one of the favorites, though she’s projected to be the highest local finisher. She says she races better when there is no pressure on her to win.
“I love running in big meets and I love running in races where I’m not going to win,” Headrick said. “It’s very freeing and I like being able to run people down.”