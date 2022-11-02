Autumn Headrick posed

Dobyns-Bennett senior Autumn Headrick has recorded personal bests in nearly every distance that she’s competed. Headrick and the Lady Indians go to Hendersonville this week for the state cross country meet.

 Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Whenever Autumn Headrick sets a goal, she reaches for the stars.

The Dobyns-Bennett senior runner is making her fourth straight appearance at the TSSAA cross country meet this week in Hendersonville, but it’s the first time the Lady Indians have gone as a team since winning the championship in 2019.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you