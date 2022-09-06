KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett volleyball likes to live in the fast lane.
On Tuesday, Sullivan East was like that annoying car that you get behind in traffic in the passing lane that’s just barely doing the speed limit and is hard to get around.
In the end, the Lady Indians sped past the Lady Patriots for a thrilling 25-19, 25-27, 25-13, 22-25, 15-5 victory inside the John Sevier Middle gymnasium.
“That was a hot mess,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “When the game is fast, we are consistent because we don’t have time to think about things. When we have time to think about things, it is messy. It’s something about slow volleyball that messes with us.”
D-B senior Riley Brandon recorded 12 kills and 16 digs in the nonconference win. Irina Cukovic tallied 11 kills, Jordan Guthrie finished with 10 kills and five blocks, and Dakota Vaiese had 47 assists.
Rachel Falin led the Tribe defense with 31 digs. Also finishing with double-digit digs were Karley Wilson (16) and Emma Anthony (14).
“Our biggest challenge is managing ourselves when it's a slow-tempo game,” Green said. “When we don’t see stuff like what we did tonight, that’s what throws us off. They’re a scrappy team and they’re really good, don’t get me wrong.”
The Lady Indians took a lead midway through the first set, which they won in convincing fashion. It didn’t get that easy again until the fifth for the Tribe.
East fought back in the second after facing set point, 25-24. The Lady Patriots scored the final three points to take the set.
In the fourth, East took an early advantage and held off the hard-charging Tribe to send the match to a fifth and deciding set.
In the end, the Lady Patriots ran out of gas and the Lady Indians bolted to an early 8-1 lead.
“When we control the ball and we run our system, we’re good,” Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “When we don’t, it’s chaos and we try too hard. That’s when our inexperience shows, but now that we’re halfway through the season, we can’t use that excuse forever.”
Jenna Hare notched 16 kills and 16 digs on a strong defensive night for East.
“Jenna just goes,” Graybeal said. “It may always be the most orthodox, but she goes. I’ve seen her dive into chairs, down the ramp at (Viking Hall) and almost into a brick wall last year at East. She has that drive to not let it hit the floor.”
Kyndl Hodge notched 35 assists and 13 digs, Kylie Hurley worked her way to 19 digs and Carly Bradford finished with 18.
Hannah Hodge added 10 kills and piled up 18 digs.
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
