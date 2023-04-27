KINGSPORT — Mason Kerkhoff’s patience paid off in a major way — twice.
The second time led to a walk-off victory in the rain. The Dobyns-Bennett junior drew leadoff walks in each of the last two innings, eventually scoring the winning run as Dobyns-Bennett defeated Volunteer 6-5 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Thursday.
Having fouled off the first two pitches he saw in the sixth, Kerkhoff never swung again. His only strike the remainder of the night came when he watched a 3-0 pitch in the seventh. The Indians (15-14), winners of three straight, loaded the bases on walks with nobody out. A wild pitch allowed Kerkhoff to score from third.
“I just told our guys they better take pride in every day they get to step on this field and play,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Doesn’t matter who’s throwing in this park. You can hit it 360 feet for outs all day long, so you have to put some pressure on the defense.”
Two batters after Kerkhoff’s leadoff walk in the sixth, Andrew Reilly singled home two runs before scoring himself on a groundout. Tanner Kilgore’s ensuing RBI single then gave the Tribe a 5-2 lead.
FALCONS FIGHT
Volunteer (8-19) rallied in the top of the seventh. Colby Lawson singled to load the bases, before a throwing error brought one run home. Jay Adams’ infield single scored another, and a fielder’s choice allowed the tying run to score.
Mason Barnett forced the next two batters into pop-outs, stranding two runners to earn the win after Kerkhoff’s run.
“Volunteer is a much improved team, and they beat a really good Elizabethton team (Wednesday) night,” Wagner said. “Their pitchers kept them in it, but we’ve got to do better ourselves. We play like that here in another week or so, and we’re not going to give ourselves a very good chance.”
Austin Williams threw the last 3⅔ innings for the Falcons, striking out six after Gavin Hickernell had allowed one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts.
WALK IT OUT
Will Ritz took a bases-loaded walk in the second, and the 1-0 lead lasted until the fifth when Connor Haynes drew one of his own.
Adams then scored on a passed ball to give Volunteer a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Haynes also singled to round out Volunteer’s three hits, while the Tribe had seven.
Kilgore, who went 2-for-4, and Tegan Begley both doubled for the Indians. Turner Stout, Aiden Byington and Ritz all singled. Reilly started on the mound and struck out seven over 4⅓ innings.
Miscues plagued both teams, the Falcons committing four errors and D-B making three.
“If our approaches are bad and we’re not getting it done where we need to, we’ve got to change our approach, and we didn’t do that good enough,” Wagner said. “Thought we were kind of selfish tonight, got to be better at that.”
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action Friday. Dobyns-Bennett entertains University High at 5:30 p.m., and Volunteer hosts Cherokee at 7 p.m.