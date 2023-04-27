KINGSPORT — Mason Kerkhoff’s patience paid off in a major way — twice.

The second time led to a walk-off victory in the rain. The Dobyns-Bennett junior drew leadoff walks in each of the last two innings, eventually scoring the winning run as Dobyns-Bennett defeated Volunteer 6-5 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Thursday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you