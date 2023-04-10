JONESBOROUGH — Dobyns-Bennett's offense has been held in check lately, but it came alive on Monday against David Crockett.

The Indians run-ruled the Pioneers 16-6 in a Big 5 Conference baseball game at Miller Park.

