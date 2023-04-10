JONESBOROUGH — Dobyns-Bennett's offense has been held in check lately, but it came alive on Monday against David Crockett.
The Indians run-ruled the Pioneers 16-6 in a Big 5 Conference baseball game at Miller Park.
The Tribe (10-9, 2-3) got out to a 7-1 lead before the Pioneers rallied to pull within a run after five complete.
Whether the wheels fell off for Crockett or D-B’s offense finally woke up, the Indians turned a close game into a lopsided affair by scoring nine runs in the top of the sixth inning. Coach Spencer Street's Pioneers (3-14, 0-7) went down in order in the bottom half to end the game.
“We did a really good job early and when they have an arm like they did on the mound, I thought we had some good approaches early,” said D-B coach Ryan Wagner, who chalked up his 322nd win to leave him halfway to Mike Ritz’s record 644 wins. “It’s never easy trying to win here. Spencer does a great job and they battle all night. They’re hard to put away here.”
The Tribe sent 15 batters to the plate in the sixth and all nine of the runs were unearned. Crockett committed three errors in the frame.
Turner Stout, Tegan Begley, Aiden Byington, Mason Kerkhoff and Andrew Myers each had two hits for the Indians, and Stout and Myers drove in three runs apiece.
Crockett starting pitcher Gage Peterson took the loss, lasting 3 1/3 innings and surrendering five runs — four of them earned — while tallying nine strikeouts. The Indians got to the flamethrower early, hanging three runs on the board in the first inning.
“(Gage) is tough when he’s on,” Wagner said. “He started mixing in his breaking ball and we got a couple of big hits off of him early.”
D-B pitcher Andrew Reilly picked up the win, and Mason Barnett came in to shut the door.
“It wasn’t Reilly’s best night and we have to remember he’s a freshman,” Wagner said. “Barnett came in for the first time this year in that kind of situation and really did well.”
The Pioneers wasted two big opportunities when they left the bases loaded in the first and fifth innings. Their rally in the bottom of the fifth was fueled by three singles, a pair of walks and a D-B error.
“We made some pitches when we needed to,” Wagner said. “Andrew got frustrated, but it could’ve been a little worse than it was. All the little pitches and plays you make here and there are huge.”
Nine-hole hitter Ronnie Hall went 3-for-3 — all singles — with three RBIs to lead Crockett. Nate Walters and Jake Fox each drove in a run, but the Pioneers were just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.
The teams meet again Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.
